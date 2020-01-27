Jack Nicholson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in a rare interview

Around Kobe Bryant, Jack nicholson I knew I was in the presence of greatness.

Although the 82-year-old Oscar winner has retired from the spotlight in recent years, he was still a committed Lakers fan, leaving only to cheer for his team at the Staples Center. And today, while the world mourns Bryant's devastating loss, he is paying tribute to the NBA legend. "My reaction is the same as that of almost all L.A., where we believe everything is solid, there is a big hole in the wall." Nicholson said in a rare interview with CBSLA. "I was used to seeing and talking with Kobe … it kills you. It's a terrible event."

However, your first meeting will make you smile. "I made fun of him," the actor recalled. "It was at the New York Garden and I offered him a basketball and asked if he wanted me to autograph it for him. He looked at me like I was crazy."