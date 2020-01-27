Jack Nicholson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in a rare interview

Around Kobe Bryant, Jack nicholson I knew I was in the presence of greatness.
Although the 82-year-old Oscar winner has retired from the spotlight in recent years, he was still a committed Lakers fan, leaving only to cheer for his team at the Staples Center. And today, while the world mourns Bryant's devastating loss, he is paying tribute to the NBA legend. "My reaction is the same as that of almost all L.A., where we believe everything is solid, there is a big hole in the wall." Nicholson said in a rare interview with CBSLA. "I was used to seeing and talking with Kobe … it kills you. It's a terrible event."
However, your first meeting will make you smile. "I made fun of him," the actor recalled. "It was at the New York Garden and I offered him a basketball and asked if he wanted me to autograph it for him. He looked at me like I was crazy."
In overtime, she became Bryant's cheerleader. "I sat right behind his jump shot on the left side," he said. "I can see it go up and I can tell at the first moment if it is entering."
"I remember all of the good player he was," Nicholson added. "We will think about him all the time and miss him."
On Sunday, the 41-year-old superstar died when her helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The fatal accident killed the nine passengers on board, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant.
Noah Graham / NBAE through Getty Images
While Madison Square Garden, the Staples Center and LAX paid tribute to the fallen star by lighting up purple and gold, their friends and fans, including Derek Jeter, Gigi Hadid Y Barack Obama– He turned to social networks to honor the best athletes of our time.
"Words cannot describe the pain I feel," his former teammate Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He wrote "I loved Kobe. He was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations a lot. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an incredible father who loved deeply to his family and took pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. "
Our thoughts are with all families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.