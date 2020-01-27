Israel settlements: more than 50 years of land theft explained | Israeli-Palestinian conflict

%MINIFYHTMLadc3bafd12d0f914bc58f051eebf05be11% %MINIFYHTMLadc3bafd12d0f914bc58f051eebf05be12%

ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS

Fascism in the family

A personal look at the Mussolini regime and how Italy may be adopting the fascist ideologies that most believe were gone forever.

Insectageddon

Insects are vital to pollinate crops that feed the world, but have pesticides caused irreparable damage to the ecosystem?

The viral threat: measles and misinformation

We examine how misinformation about vaccines has led to the return of measles as the United States struggles to contain outbreaks.

A rock and a hard place: What is it like to live in Jerusalem?

The inhabitants of Jerusalem of three religions share their life stories and thoughts about the past, present and future of the city.