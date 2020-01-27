Is the cheeky ending revealed? Discover the big plans

Yes Shameless Executive producer John wells in its own way, there will be a family reunion of Gallagher for the last season of the program.
In an interview with TVLine, Wells said he would love to have Emmy Rossum He helps again say goodbye to the series, but understands that his agenda is full.
"I have high hopes that his agenda, which is very busy because he has a wonderful talent and does many things, will align with our being, at least, capable of recovering it a little," Wells said. "But if not, it won't be because she doesn't love us. It will be simply because she has so much more with what she's committed to, which is exciting and great, and we're all happy for her. I've told her all the time that I hope when we finish (the program), everything goes well, that he can return and at least do a little for us. "
Rossum, who played Fiona Gallagher in nine seasons of the show, previously revealed that she discovered that the show was ending through Twitter. Showtime announced Shameless he would return for the eleventh and final season in the winter press tour of 2020 Television Critics Association.
"I am incredibly grateful for all the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone on Showtime that allowed us to do Shameless"Wells said in a statement." It has been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and team have had a wonderful time following the life of Gallagher's family and friends. It has been a pleasure!"
At the end of season 10, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) got married, Debbie (Emma Kenney) faced legal charges of rape and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) returned to the bottle. Wells told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes the final season will continue with the family theme and address all the final events. The executive producer also has an end in mind.
"The final scenes that I have written in my head many times because I always thought we would finish before. I have some ideas about what it should be. Some of them will be once we have all the stories aligned. But it is a family and what has best functioned in the program, beyond being able to satirize things and laugh and have dramatic moments, is that these people care about each other and depend on each other, and, in some way, the program will end up with them being that family. how screwed they are, we all wish we had them as a family. They are supportive, they take care of each other and they are always ready to hit each other but they will always be together, survive together, "he said.
Look for the final season of Shameless Come back summer 2020 on Showtime.