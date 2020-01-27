Is the cheeky ending revealed? Discover the big plans

Yes Shameless Executive producer John wells in its own way, there will be a family reunion of Gallagher for the last season of the program.

In an interview with TVLine, Wells said he would love to have Emmy Rossum He helps again say goodbye to the series, but understands that his agenda is full.

"I have high hopes that his agenda, which is very busy because he has a wonderful talent and does many things, will align with our being, at least, capable of recovering it a little," Wells said. "But if not, it won't be because she doesn't love us. It will be simply because she has so much more with what she's committed to, which is exciting and great, and we're all happy for her. I've told her all the time that I hope when we finish (the program), everything goes well, that he can return and at least do a little for us. "