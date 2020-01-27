Irina Shayk makes a weird comment about Bradley Cooper's romance

Irina Shayk It is opening.

The model is the cover star of the March issue of British Vogue, and in her cover interview (at newsagents on January 31), the 34-year-old woman gave a rare idea of ​​how she feels about her breakup with Bradley Cooper.

Sharing the wisdom he has gained from his relationships, Shayk said: "I think that in all good relationships you bring the best and the worst, it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

A class act, the star then commented on his relationship with the A star has been born actor, saying they were lucky they were given the time they had.

"I think we have been very lucky to experience what we had among us," he said. "Life without B is new ground."

Shayk and Cooper ended their relationship in June 2019. They shared four years together, during which they welcomed their 2-year-old daughter. Lea Seine Shayk Cooper.