Irina Shayk makes a weird comment about Bradley Cooper's romance

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Irina Shayk It is opening.
The model is the cover star of the March issue of British Vogue, and in her cover interview (at newsagents on January 31), the 34-year-old woman gave a rare idea of how she feels about her breakup with Bradley Cooper.
Sharing the wisdom he has gained from his relationships, Shayk said: "I think that in all good relationships you bring the best and the worst, it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."
A class act, the star then commented on his relationship with the A star has been born actor, saying they were lucky they were given the time they had.
"I think we have been very lucky to experience what we had among us," he said. "Life without B is new ground."
Shayk and Cooper ended their relationship in June 2019. They shared four years together, during which they welcomed their 2-year-old daughter. Lea Seine Shayk Cooper.
The couple has kept the details of their separation (and their feelings about it) quite private for their daughter's sake and for her own good, but Shayk's comments to the store give an idea of what her single life is like now.
That newly single life includes adapting to being a single mother (like many Hollywood celebrities, she and her co-father Cooper). Shayk revealed to the store that the stress of being a working mother affects her, just like anyone else.
"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mother and being a hardworking and providing woman," the star said. "Trust me, there are days when I wake up and say," My God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart. "
More generally speaking of what he was referring specifically to his relationship with The hangover Alum, Shayk told the store that she is blunt with her feelings and sometimes, when necessary, her actions.
"I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are afraid of that," he shared. "If someone is out of my life, they are out of my life and I really cut all ties, you know? I think some people are really afraid of this coldness. I also think that not many people know that under this there is a good, sweet person who cries in interviews. "
When Shayk and Cooper separated in June, a source told E! News that the two were friendly while working to find a proper custody agreement.
"They want the least disturbing for their baby, (and) they would like to keep things as consistent as possible for her," the source shared.
His first interview after the separation occurred only a few weeks later, in July, when Shayk's interview with Harper's bazaar he left. In the interview, he revealed that, despite his recent lack of love, he is not opposed to marriage in the future.
"I believe in marriage," he said. "Yes, of course. I am not the type of person who is against it."
