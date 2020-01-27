Iran beginners proposed to win parliament vote amid discontent | Iran news

Iran, beset by crisis on multiple fronts, is preparing for an election to elect members for the 290-seat parliament in the country. The vote, scheduled for February 21, could not come at a more delicate time.

The country is still dealing with the chaotic consequences of the assassination of the United States by Iran's chief general, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3. The assassination, which pushed enemies to the precipice of a total war, occurred when Washington tightened sanctions against Tehran as part of a one-year "maximum pressure,quot; campaign that has paralyzed Iran's economy and reduced its exports of Petroleum. However, the actions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (CGRI) to avenge the murder of Soleimani only increased the turmoil in Iran.

On January 8, the paramilitary force fired a missile discharge at US targets in Iraq, and although retaliatory attacks caused no deaths, the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian plane hours later, killing all 176 people on board.

Amid fears that the plane's disaster could trigger a new protest attack, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took the stage in a rare sermon on Friday, January 17, defending the IRGC and urging his countrymen to participate in legislative elections. "The presence of the people assures the country and disappoints the enemy," he said.

For the Islamic Republic of Iran, high electoral participation is announced as a sign of public legitimacy.

But observers say they expect reduced participation in the February survey, as public discontent over the perception of government mismanagement and corruption increases amid pressure from the United States and worsening economic conditions. Concerns about voter participation intensified last week, after the Guardian Council, a constitutional control body examining legislation and electoral candidates, announced that it had disqualified more than a third of the 14,500 parliamentary candidates, including a record of 90 lawmakers.

Iraqi protester: "We do not vote for the Iranian government,quot; (1:56)

Among them is Mahmoud Sadeghi, a member of the reformist bloc affiliated with President Hassan Rouhani in parliament. The Frankish legislator said that the majority of those who were not eligible to run were reformist and moderate candidates, who advocated for greater democracy and greater Iranian commitment to the global community.

"At the moment, only 18 to 20 reformist candidates have been approved in Tehran," he told Al Jazeera, a decision that, he said, deprived the reformists of the ability to reach a complete list for the capital, which has 30 assigned seats. . He argued that the rival bloc, known as the & # 39; beginners and who favor government based on the values ​​of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, had hundreds of candidates on their lists for the capital.

"The elections will not be competitive and fair when candidates from various parties do not participate," Sadeghi said. "This will result in low participation, especially in major cities."

The observers said that this could result in a parliamentary majority for the beginner bloc, a victory that could strengthen their hand before the 2021 presidential elections, and provide a new impetus to initiate political trial proceedings against Rouhani before the end of his mandate.

On January 15, one day after the Guardian Council announced the disqualifications, Rouhani strongly criticized the decision. "Please do not tell people that there are 17, 170 or 1700 candidates for a single parliamentary seat. 17 candidates of which faction? Only one? This is not an election," he said in a televised speech. "Allow all parties and groups to run for elections. The country cannot be run by a single faction. The country belongs to everyone."

There are two main factions in the 290-member parliament of Iran: the reformists and the beginners (Vahid Salemi / AP)

But Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, spokesman for the Guardian Council, criticized Rouhani's comments as "anti-nationals,quot; on Twitter. He later told reporters that the council was reviewing the requests of some 3,700 of the disqualified candidates and would publish a final list in the coming days.

Bijan Nobaveh, a beginner who was allowed to run, also dismissed the claims of the reformists and insisted that candidates from both camps had been disqualified, mostly due to problems related to corruption. Nobaveh described the complaints of the reformists as an attempt to divert attention from what he called a weak performance of the reformist legislature and moderate dominance.

"Even if all of their candidates are approved, the reformists will not get more than five percent of the votes," he told Al Jazeera, citing popular frustration over the country's deepest economic problems.

In fact, the current of public opinion seems to turn against the reformists and moderates, as they unexpectedly won a parliamentary majority in the 2016 elections, a victory that came about following a nuclear agreement that the Rouhani government negotiated With the world powers. The historic agreement, which offered relief to Iran's sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program, is now in danger of falling apart after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 and again imposed punitive economic measures against Tehran.

While Rouhani's promise to improve the lives of ordinary Iranians has been severely weakened by U.S. sanctions, which depleted the country's coffers and caused the rial to lose more than 50 percent of its value against the US dollar. , some experts argue that the Washington pressure campaign alone could not be blamed for the loss of support for the reformist and moderate forces.

"The reformist or moderate forces of the establishment no longer enjoy credibility because they have not been willing and unable to promote the reforms they were promising to the people." said Ali Fathollah-Nejad, visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center in Qatar. "And they have consistently opposed protests in recent years and even supported repression against protesters," he added, referring to a series of repressions against protesters, even in 2017 and 2018, and more recently in November, when the forces Security & # 39; killed hundreds of protesters protesting a surprise rise in fuel prices.

Iranian protesters clash in the streets after rising fuel prices in the city of Isfahan, central Iran, on November 16, 2019. (File: EPA)

At least 304 people were reportedly killed in protests across the country, where banks and stores were set on fire in some cities. Violence was the deadliest political turmoil in Iran in decades, and Rouhani warned that "anarchy and disturbance,quot; would not be tolerated.

Many politicians and reformist groups, including an organization led by former President Mohammad Khatami, also criticized the 2017-18 turmoil, when protesters demonstrated against economic difficulties and political repression.

"The expectation is that the uncompromising win the next election," said Fathollah-Nejad. "First, because the important contenders are disqualified, and second, because the moderate forces have lost a lot of legitimacy and credibility in recent years. It does not mean that they (the beginners) have popular support. It will be interesting to see the percentage of participation."

In this context, Emad Bahavar, a disqualified reformist candidate, said "there is still the possibility that the Guardian Council approves 10 to 20 percent of disqualified reformers to avoid a consensus within the block to boycott the elections," and allow come. with a list of candidates

Regardless of what happened next, Raha, a young voter in Tehran, said she would not vote in the next poll.

"The process of disqualification of candidates is a type of game that occurs in each election. First, they are rejected. But it is not clear how some of them are approved in the next stages and are even chosen," said the young woman who asked to be identified just by his first name, he said in a telephone interview. "It doesn't matter if we participate in the elections or not, because nothing will be done to improve our lives. Therefore, I prefer not to vote."