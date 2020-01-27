Iowa Caucus: the US Democratic presidential race UU. Wide open one week | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLbf6a30addaa07733dbf5d45cabf35df911% %MINIFYHTMLbf6a30addaa07733dbf5d45cabf35df912%

With the first test of the presidential elections of the United States less than a week away, the aspiring Democrats deployed in Iowa over the weekend in the hope that a final ditch of stump demonstrations and speeches will be worth it when the people of Iowa snuggle up to their biennial assemblies on February 3.

The number of candidates to choose from has been reduced from more than 25 earlier this year to a field of 12, but little else has changed in Democratic dynamics over the past year. Who will leave with the coveted first place is not as clear today as it was a year ago.

Surveys published over the weekend only clouded the waters. One had Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with a seven-point lead. Another had former Vice President Joe Biden up by six points. Another showed a stalemate between Sanders, Biden and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was fourth in all polls.

"There is still a lot of time for the movement," Kurt Meyer, a Democratic official in northern Iowa, told The Associated Press news agency. "Every part of the land game counts."

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa (Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

To complicate that ground game for candidates Warren, Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet is the fact that, after just one day in Iowa, the US senators were forced to return to Washington, DC, to hear more about the Political trial against President Donald Trump. . As senators in office, the four are constitutionally bound to be present during the process and will have to rely heavily on substitutes during the last week of the Iowa campaign.

Biden, free of such limitations, began a bus tour across the state, the "Soul of the Nation," on Sunday with scheduled stops in 20 cities in 17 counties before returning to Des Moines on February 2. Currently leading the majority of national polls, Biden has avoided attacking his fellow Democrats and instead focused on the November vote.

"I don't think we're the dark and angry nation that Donald Trump tweets at night," Biden told a crowd outside Des Moines on Sunday. "We are much better than Donald Trump."

The Buttigieg campaign, meanwhile, announced a series of events in the so-called "central counties,quot; that voted for Barack Obama in 2012 but moved to Trump in 2016. Iowa has more counties of this type than any other state in the country, and The effort aims to show that the political newcomer can divert the disgruntled Republicans from the president in November.

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and her husband Chasten Buttigieg attend a campaign event in Boone, Iowa (Eric Thayer / Reuters)

In an announcement published on Sunday, announced as the last one before the Iowa vote, Buttigieg, 38, tries to take advantage of his status as a younger candidate.

"It is time to turn the page of a Washington experience paralyzed by the same old thinking, polarized by the same fights of yesteryear, to a bold vision for the next generation," Buttigieg says in the announcement. "We need to break with the old policy and unify this nation."

Even President Trump, who as headline does not face any realistic challenge in the Iowa Republican committees, was eager to participate in the action, sending dozens of family members, cabinet officials and other Republican dignitaries to the state to try to capture some of the protagonists.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

The other great Democratic candidate, former Michael Bloomberg of New York City, has taken the unconventional approach of largely ignoring Iowa in favor of larger states like Florida and Texas that vote in early March. In an attempt for the considerable Puerto Rican vote in Florida, Bloomberg said Monday that he would support an attempt by the island nation to become the 51st US state.

The first exercises in the nation in Iowa, although they are not direct votes for individual candidates, can make or break campaigns in such a crowded field without a clear favorite. Since they started in 1972, the first place winner has secured the nomination in seven of the last 10 primary competitions, including the last four.

Democratic officials in the state have said they expect great participation next week, largely due to the organizing efforts of the candidates and the polarizing nature of Trump's presidency. The president of the state, Tony Price, told Politico that the party expects even more than the 239,000 assistants to the caucus who attended in 2008, a record.

The 2020 US presidential Democratic candidate UU. And US Senator Elizabeth Warren reacts to the crowd after speaking at a town hall campaign meeting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

A victory in Iowa for Sanders or Warren would solidify the status of the candidate as the torchbearer for the most progressive wing of the party. But first place is not the only prize. For centrists like Buttigieg and Klobuchar who compete for the same voters as Biden, simply appearing in the top three would give them a boost.

Already last week, Warren's camp seemed to feel the obstacles ahead of him in Iowa and began to minimize the results of the committees next week. In a memo published on Friday and obtained by The Hill newspaper, Warren's campaign manager reminded supporters that "the first four state competitions are only the beginning," and that the Massachusetts senator was in the long-term race .