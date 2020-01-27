Inside the Huddle podcast: Super Bowl LIV Special – Monday | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML52482164ecfe124bd337cbdc94fa1d3511% %MINIFYHTML52482164ecfe124bd337cbdc94fa1d3512%

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold join Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling before Super Bowl LIV.

Inside the Huddle is back on Radio Row in Miami as Florio and Sims from Pro Football Talk, as well as Rosenthal and Wesseling from the Around the NFL podcast anticipate the big game.

