Home Entertainment Indignation because the MSNBC reporter allegedly uses N-Word while discussing Kobe Bryant!

Indignation because the MSNBC reporter allegedly uses N-Word while discussing Kobe Bryant!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Public outrage broke out yesterday after an MSNBC reporter allegedly used the word N during a live broadcast after Kobe Bryant's death.

Alison Morris seemed to let the word N escape while trying to say the name of Bryant's team, The Lakers, during an announcement about the fatal helicopter crash. Morris denied saying the insult, but he had just told Lakers that he had run out of words and had pronounced badly, but people heard his "n * gger,quot; day and began asking him to fire immediately.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©