Inaki Williams: La Liga condemns alleged racist abuse towards Atheltic Bilbao striker | Soccer news

Espanyol could face a partial closure of the stadium after the incident; Williams: "It's a sad day because of these incidents that have no place in football"





The League has condemned the alleged racist abuses directed towards the Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams, during his 1-1 draw at Espanyol.

The 25-year-old Spanish international Williams was replaced in the 69th minute of the game on January 25 and walked behind the goal, where he claims he was subject to racist comments from the stands.

Williams reportedly told his captain Iker Muniain about the abuse, who then informed the referee José Sánchez Martínez.

The League says they strongly condemn any xenophobic, racist or violent behavior, and will work to identify the perpetrators and bring charges against them.

Top Spanish officials have also confirmed that evidence will be presented to the RFEF Committee, which will decide if Espanyol will be hit with a partial closure of the stadium, after the incident.

League chief Javier Tebas commented on Sunday: "As isolated as an incident may be, it is not taken away and clear actions are needed so that they do not happen again."

Williams also told the Athletic Bilbao website: "No black player or player wants to hear that."

"It is completely out of service, people should go to games to have fun, to support their team; football is a team sport and must be played in a friendly environment."

"It's a sad day because of these incidents that have no place in football."

Espanyol issued a statement after the game on Saturday night: "Espanyol strongly and explicitly condemns any sign of racism on soccer fields," and confirmed that they were aware and investigated the incident.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao says they provide "all our support,quot; to Williams and that they have "zero tolerance for any kind of racist insult."

In August 2016, Williams was subjected to racist abuse at the El Molinon stadium in Sporting Gijon.

The striker has five goals in 25 games in all competitions for Bilbao so far this season.

Saturday's game ended 1-1, with Asier Villalibre giving visitors a 12-minute lead before Raúl De Tomás leveled off in the 63rd minute, lifting Espanyol from the bottom of the table.