In Coronavirus, a "Battle,quot; that could humiliate the strong man of China

BEIJING – China's authoritarian leader needed thousands of infections and dozens of deaths from a mysterious virus to publicly say what had become apparent to many in recent weeks: the country faces a serious public health crisis.
After his statement, the leader, Xi Jinping, put China on a virtual war base to deal with the developing epidemic of the coronavirus. He convened an extraordinary session of the highest political body of the Communist Party, issuing orders to handle the crisis with the crunchy and somber stoicism of a field marshal.
"We are sure we can win in this battle," he said Saturday to his six somber colleagues in the Politburo Standing Committee of the party.
Compared to the very low level set by the secrecy and inaction of the Chinese leadership during the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003, Mr. Xi has responded quickly and quickly to the last health emergency, a pneumonic-type virus that, according to the latest official count, killed at least 80, made thousands sick in China and spread throughout the world.
But there are also indications that the government, especially at the regional level in the province of Hubei, the source of the outbreak, was slow to recognize the danger and continues to handle the crisis badly. Some public health experts have asked if the extensive travel restrictions that have been imposed are leaving people without access to medical care, while many Chinese people remain unconvinced that the government is fully communicating about the cost of disease.
"Substantially, the answer this time is more or less the same," said Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College in California. “Local officials minimized the outbreak in the initial, but crucial, stage of the outbreak. The media were speechless. The public remained in the dark. As a result, valuable time was lost. "
The fear of altering party protocols and the desire of leaders for unrestricted stability can deter even officials who want to do well for the public. On the contrary, the government can operate with brutal efficiency whenever it wishes.
It was only after a brief written statement under the name of Mr. Xi on January 20, when he was touring a military base and a shopping exhibition in Yunnan Province, that the vast Chinese state bureaucracy began to shake.
Then, officials quickly recognized the dangers of the coronavirus and ordered drastic measures to stop the spread, perhaps, according to experts, belatedly, including the closure of much of the province where the epidemic arose, enclosing 56 million people. The government also ordered the construction of two hospitals in Wuhan to deal exclusively with patients affected by the coronavirus, which are expected to open in days, not months or years.
"The thing about China is that they can mobilize agencies and resources faster than anyone else," said Richard McGregor, a member of the Lowy Institute in Sydney and author of "Xi Jinping: The Backlash "." The other side is that they can hide things. "
"In China there is no independent entity that can take charge and disseminate information," he added.
From a medical mystery located a few weeks ago, the coronavirus has exploded as one of the most complex and unpredictable tests for Mr. Xi since he came to power more than seven years ago. During that time, he has established himself, according to some measures, as the most formidable Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
The epidemic and the effectiveness of the government's response remain the subject of many unknowns, but the outbreak occurs at a time when Mr. Xi has already faced whispers about his political insight. Last year, he experienced repeated setbacks in some of the most vital issues on his agenda.
Protests against China's tight grip continue convulse Hong Kong. The rancor with Washington was relieved only in part by a trade agreement that some said required China to promise too many concessions. Two weeks ago, voters in Taiwan, the island democracy that Mr. Xi made clear, should join a larger China, roundly re-electing a despised president for Beijing.
Mr. Xi's absolute dominance, according to several experts and political experts, may be contributing to his problems by hampering the internal debate that could help avoid misjudgments. Beijing, for example, has underestimated the staying power of protesters in Hong Kong and the public support behind them.
"It is a paradox," said Rong Jian, an independent scholar of Chinese politics in Beijing. "It is precisely because Xi is so powerful that policy problems often arise: no one dares to disagree and the problems are detected too late."
While state and local officials have been criticized, it has been proven that the public health system has responded effectively, particularly in comparison to the response to the SARS crisis.
In that case, officials covered the extent of the viral outbreak for months, almost certainly encouraged its spread and exacerbated the death toll, which reached almost 800.
This time, even when Wuhan officials said nothing publicly, government scientists He shared information with the World Health Organization on the last day of 2019, isolated the virus and published details about it in an international database 10 days later.
That allowed experts from around the world to quickly conclude that the new coronavirus, such as that of SARS, probably originated in bats and made the leap to humans through the infection of another mammal in a market in Wuhan.
The Lancet, one of the leading medical journals, praised China's handling of the outbreak so far in An editorial
"The lessons of the SARS epidemic, where China was insufficiently prepared to implement infection control practices, have been learned successfully," he wrote. "According to most accounts, the Chinese authorities comply with international standards and isolate suspicious cases and contacts, develop diagnostic and treatment procedures and implement public education campaigns."
The newspaper continued to emphasize that the final success of the response "would depend on maintaining trust between the authorities and the local population."
Mr. Xi's government, despite its call to arms, may have already undermined that trust.
At the local level in Wuhan, people have relieved anger and frustration, which is leaking into social networks despite censorship. In widely publicized and then censored comments, a leading journalist for The Hubei Daily, the province's main party newspaper, called for a change of leadership in Wuhan.
"With this extraordinarily bleak situation that worsens and expands day by day, those currently in office lack that dominant leadership," journalist Zhang Ouya wrote on Sina.com Weibo, a popular Chinese social media service.
There is also evidence that local authorities maintained control over the crisis in the first days of January so as not to alter the cheerful tone of a provincial legislative session that is the highlight of the local political cycle.
"This year will be an important year," Wang Xiaodong, the provincial governor, told legislative members. "Let's unite even more closely around the central leadership of the party with Comrade Xi Jinping in the center."
Mr. Wang is now widely accused of minimizing the threat of the virus.
"China is a much more decentralized place than it seems," said David Cowhig, a former US diplomat who served 10 years in China and oversaw health and science problems.
“Local officials have great discretion; China is a coalition of "little,quot; older brothers, "he said." Xi realizes this and is trying to centralize China again. "
Yanzhong Huang, principal investigator for global health at the Foreign Relations Council studying China, said that the centralization of power since the SARS crisis did not seem to have strengthened the experience at the local level or the disposition of regional hospitals not equipped to report .
"I think the central health authorities are trying to be more transparent," he said, "but the local government is still reluctant to share information related to the disease in a timely and accurate manner."
Not all the blame can fall on Wuhan officials.
The central authorities still control the political and propaganda apparatus, which has tried to minimize the severity of the crisis. Before the standing committee meeting on Saturday, Mr. Xi and other senior officials dealt with his affairs as if there were no crises, and presented themselves at a banquet on Thursday in the Great Hall of the People to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
When he spoke, Mr. Xi emphasized the need to preserve public stability.
The phrase refers to the fear of popular turmoil, which is, as always, the highest priority of the state of the party. It could become a reality if the epidemic, as predicted, inflicts sustained difficulties on the economy and people's livelihood.
"The truth is in a public health emergency, it's not just medical professionals that matter," McGregor said. "What matters is also their management in government and in the public. It is difficult to argue that they have done well."
Steven Lee Myers reported from Beijing and Chris Buckley from Wuhan, China. Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.