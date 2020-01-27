In Coronavirus, a "Battle,quot; that could humiliate the strong man of China

BEIJING – China's authoritarian leader needed thousands of infections and dozens of deaths from a mysterious virus to publicly say what had become apparent to many in recent weeks: the country faces a serious public health crisis.

After his statement, the leader, Xi Jinping, put China on a virtual war base to deal with the developing epidemic of the coronavirus. He convened an extraordinary session of the highest political body of the Communist Party, issuing orders to handle the crisis with the crunchy and somber stoicism of a field marshal.

"We are sure we can win in this battle," he said Saturday to his six somber colleagues in the Politburo Standing Committee of the party.