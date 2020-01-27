In Auschwitz, survivors declare "never forget,quot;

AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU, Poland – In a solemn ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the last living witnesses to the crimes that took place in this Nazi concentration camp testified to their experience and asked others to never forget it.
Many were fragile, they walked alone with the support of friends or family. They wore scarves stamped with their numbers of prisoners, the same tattooed on their arms. And as they moved slowly, one by one, to what had been the wall of death, where thousands of prisoners were in line for summary execution, it was a vivid reminder that the last witnesses will soon be gone.
"What can I say? All I have are these tears to shed on the past," Batsheva Dagan, 95, told the crowd, his voice broken by emotion. “I feel encouraged when I see many of you here who will carry the memory of innocent people from all the nations of the world who found their death here. You'll make sure those horrors never repeat. I'm sorry, I apologize for the emotions. "
Fifteen years ago, some 1,500 survivors attended the anniversary. This year. there were less than 200 and, for many, it is probably their last visit.
The ceremony was the culmination of a week of events around the world, including a commemoration in Jerusalem, which marked the liberation of Auschwitz by Red Army troops on January 27, 1945.
When those troops arrived, only about 7,000 prisoners were left alive, and most of them were starving and almost dead. More than one million people, mostly Jews, had already been killed in the camp during the course of the war.
Delegations that include world leaders from more than 50 countries gathered in the former extermination camp in the Polish city of Oswiecim and asked the world, once again, to "never forget,quot; the horrors and barbarism of the Holocaust.
Although the Holocaust remains a key area of research for many historians and is a staple of the school curriculum in many countries, there is a fear that the memory of what happened in the camps is fading among the younger generations. And the anniversary is celebrated at a time when many countries are seeing a resurgence of anti-Semitism.
Prominent Jewish organizations, including the European Jewish Association, urged parliamentarians across the continent to tighten anti-Semitism laws in their countries, as well as to promote Holocaust education.
That feeling echoed throughout the ceremony.
Ronald S. Lauder, the cosmetics billionaire and president of the World Jewish Congress, said that "the attacks against Jews, the murders, the vicious slander have only worsened, and even spread to my country."
"Words are not enough. Political speeches are not enough," he said. "Laws must be passed. Severe, harsh and real laws that will take these hateful away in prison for a long, long time. Children must be educated and know where hate leads to Jews. "
The former Auschwitz prisoners, in a series of emotional speeches, took that point home.
The majority are over 90 years old, with a few pushes of 100. In the days leading up to the ceremony, several were forced to cancel due to weak health. A team of at least 80 medical professionals, psychologists and volunteers was organized to help survivors, both physically and emotionally.
His stories, even all these years later, remain shocking.
The day before the ceremony, Ben Lesser, 92, offered to share his experience.
A Jew born in Poland was only 15 years old when, along with his parents and four brothers, he was received at the Auschwitz concentration camp in May 1944 by Josef Mengele. The infamous doctor surveyed newcomers to determine who was eligible for childbirth and who should be executed immediately.
Two of his brothers and sisters were told to "go to the left," referring to a line for the gas chambers. Mr. Lesser lied to Dr. Mengele who was 18 years old, healthy and fit to work.
"He asked me if I can run five kilometers," he said. "I answered yes and they told me to go to the right."
Mr. Lesser may have been saved from death, but not from witnessing the horrors of a place that became known as the factory of death. He said he still remembered "cries of children thrown into pits of fire,quot; and considered it his moral duty to tell his story as long as he could.
"People would love to forget the difficult truths and that is why we must keep coming back here to refresh our memories and prevent the world from acquiring amnesia," said Lesser, founder of Zachor, a foundation dedicated to guaranteeing the memory of the Holocaust. "Unfortunately, we can't live forever. What happens after we're gone, I don't know."
Marian Turski, 93, a historian and survivor of Auschwitz, said he attended the event for both his children and himself.
Speaking during the ceremony, he urged people to pay attention to what was happening in the world and to speak.
"Don't be indifferent," he said. "That's what I want to say today to my daughter, my grandchildren and their partners, wherever they are."
"Don't be indifferent when you witness historical lies," he said. Do not be indifferent when the past is manipulated for the sake of current political interests. Don't be indifferent when you discriminate against a minority. "