In Auschwitz, survivors declare "never forget,quot;

AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU, Poland – In a solemn ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the last living witnesses to the crimes that took place in this Nazi concentration camp testified to their experience and asked others to never forget it.

Many were fragile, they walked alone with the support of friends or family. They wore scarves stamped with their numbers of prisoners, the same tattooed on their arms. And as they moved slowly, one by one, to what had been the wall of death, where thousands of prisoners were in line for summary execution, it was a vivid reminder that the last witnesses will soon be gone.

"What can I say? All I have are these tears to shed on the past," Batsheva Dagan, 95, told the crowd, his voice broken by emotion. “I feel encouraged when I see many of you here who will carry the memory of innocent people from all the nations of the world who found their death here. You'll make sure those horrors never repeat. I'm sorry, I apologize for the emotions. "