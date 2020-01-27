IG BEEF !! Ari calls Megan Thee Stallion a catfish!

Social media star Ari Fletcher is lashing out at rapper Megan Thee Stallion. According to Ari, Megan is a "catfish,quot;, or a person who looks better in GI than in real life.

Both ladies attended Roc Nation Brunch on Saturday and, according to social media conversations, Ari was talking about Megan all afternoon, telling people that Megan looked better in IG than in person.

Then, once he finished, Ari sent a subtle blow to Megan. She has just published the word "catfish,quot;.

And Twitter fans immediately knew who Ari was talking about.

Look:

To get an idea of ​​how both women are. This is a photo of Ari, taken last weekend, on XL Nightlife Elizabeth (photos by Todd DeChalus)

Compare it to Megan, who definitely looks much better in her GI than in the paparazzi photos: