Home Entertainment IG BEEF !! Ari calls Megan Thee Stallion a catfish!

IG BEEF !! Ari calls Megan Thee Stallion a catfish!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Social media star Ari Fletcher is lashing out at rapper Megan Thee Stallion. According to Ari, Megan is a "catfish,quot;, or a person who looks better in GI than in real life.

Both ladies attended Roc Nation Brunch on Saturday and, according to social media conversations, Ari was talking about Megan all afternoon, telling people that Megan looked better in IG than in person.

Then, once he finished, Ari sent a subtle blow to Megan. She has just published the word "catfish,quot;.

And Twitter fans immediately knew who Ari was talking about.

Look:

F8EB06BF-6B2F-4F0D-BEB1-75B5C6471172

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©