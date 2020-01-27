If The Cap Fits can miss the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLfda22862055850eb3c39ae41058095a511% %MINIFYHTMLfda22862055850eb3c39ae41058095a512%





If The Cap fits – you could lose Cheltenham

If The Cap Fits is far from certain to assume its entry into the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle after being "put in place,quot; by Paisley Park in Cheltenham.

Having successfully started his campaign at Ascot in November, Harry Fry trained If The Cap Fits was widely regarded as the biggest threat to Emma Lavelle's star player at Cleeve Hurdle, although he could only finish fifth on Saturday.

Paisley Park disagrees with most bookmakers to win the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle for the second consecutive year at the Cheltenham Festival in March, and Fry will consider avoiding a rematch in favor of waiting for Ryanair Stayers Hurdle in Aintree, that If The Cap won last season.

"He has left the race without problems, but we were very disappointed with the race, obviously," said the Seaborough-based coach.

"Paisley Park put it firmly in place, who looks unbeatable right now. Do we want to face it again in Cheltenham, or should we avoid it and expect the race we won at Aintree last year, where is Paisley Park? Not scheduled to run?

"A decision has not yet been made. We will take a break and let the dust settle."

Another horse for whom Fry had high hopes on the day of the Trials Festival was King Roland.

A double winner in the bumper sphere and a fugitive winner for the obstacles at Exeter on New Year's Day, the six-year-old boy was a great favorite to climb to the second grade level for the Ballymore novices obstacle, but had You manage with second place behind Harry Senior.

While King Roland was far from being in disgrace, Fry admits that defeat has also cast doubt on his participation in the Festival.

He added: "Entering, you thought I was going to win five or even 10 longs, but for some reason it didn't.

"Our aspirations are not the same as before Saturday, that's for sure. Without disrespecting the horses he faced, but they were not the best British novices, and both the winner and the second were receiving weight from the third and room.

"The Irish seem to have a very strong hand in the rookie obstacle division this year, and if we couldn't beat the horses on Saturday, they won't beat a horse like Envoi Allen at the Festival."

"He still ran a good race, and many good horses were defeated in that race and moved on to bigger and better things, namely Rock On Ruby, who was defeated by Bobs Worth before winning a Hurdle Champion."

"We will simply take stock of the situation and then we will make a plan. We do not want to go to Cheltenham to do the numbers, and maybe that is what Saturday told us we would be doing."