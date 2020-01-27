%MINIFYHTMLd013021eacada897124306bdeeffa09711% %MINIFYHTMLd013021eacada897124306bdeeffa09712%

WENN / Instar

While HBO bosses have revealed that they were in early conversations for a revival, the actor who plays Ross Geller in the hit comedy believes his co-stars have moved.

Up News Info –

David Schwimmer He has ruled out reliving his hit comedy "Friends," as he feels the cast has moved on.

Speculation that the series, which ran between 1994 and 2004, could revive has been present since HBO bosses revealed that they were in initial talks with the cast about some kind of meeting schedule.

David tells The Guardian that, although he is open to a meeting that takes the form of a retrospective chat program, he does not want to repeat his role as Ross Geller, and believes that his colleagues Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew PerryY Lisa Kudrow feel the same

%MINIFYHTMLd013021eacada897124306bdeeffa09713% %MINIFYHTMLd013021eacada897124306bdeeffa09714%

"I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career paths," he says. "I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what seemed like the right way to end the series? I don't want to do anything for the money. It should have a creative sense and nothing I've heard so far presented to us has sense ".

However, the star reveals that he and his co-stars are still on good terms, with their relationship with Matt particularly strong.

"We all had a small reunion dinner at Courteney's house recently," he adds. "Everyone is drifting and everyone has families and they move on, so there are different relationships between the cast, but I'm probably the closest to LeBlanc on a regular basis. I'm the only one living in New York."

Remembering his time in the successful sitcom, the 53-year-old remembers: "The older I get and the more my perspective changes. The more you realize how good it was. That 10-year career with that particular cast , that group of writers, those directors. It was an amazing moment professionally, but mostly creative. "