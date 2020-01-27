Husband mourns the death of a dead wife in a helicopter crash in Kobe Bryant

Husband of Christina Mauser, one of the passengers in the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, he is paying tribute to his wife.

On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were in a helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California. In addition to Kobe and Gigi, seven other people in the helicopter also died. . John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan All have been identified as victims of the helicopter accident.

Christina Mauser, a 38-year-old assistant coach of the Gigi Mamba Academy basketball team, has also been confirmed as one of the victims of the accident. Her husband Matt mauser He posted a message about Christina's death on Facebook, writing: "My children and I are devastated. Today we lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much,quot;.

On Monday, Matt spoke with Today& # 39; s Savannah Guthrie Y Hoda Kotb about the heartbreaking loss.