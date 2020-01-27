Husband mourns the death of a dead wife in a helicopter crash in Kobe Bryant

Husband of Christina Mauser, one of the passengers in the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, he is paying tribute to his wife.
On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were in a helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California. In addition to Kobe and Gigi, seven other people in the helicopter also died. . John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan All have been identified as victims of the helicopter accident.
Christina Mauser, a 38-year-old assistant coach of the Gigi Mamba Academy basketball team, has also been confirmed as one of the victims of the accident. Her husband Matt mauser He posted a message about Christina's death on Facebook, writing: "My children and I are devastated. Today we lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much,quot;.
On Monday, Matt spoke with Today& # 39; s Savannah Guthrie Y Hoda Kotb about the heartbreaking loss.
"It's horrible," he told the co-presenters. "I have three small children, and I am trying to discover how to navigate life with three children and without a mother."
Christina and Matt, both teachers, met Kobe through the private school attended by the daughters of the basketball star. Matt was the basketball coach at school, while Christina was his assistant coach. After his retirement from basketball, Kobe went on to train his daughter's team. How he shared in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Gigi aspired to continue his legacy, hoping to compete in the WNBA.
"(Kobe) saw how incredible (Christina) she had for basketball and attracted her," Matt said in Today. "He asked him to teach the children to defend themselves."
"They called her the mother of the defense," Matt shared.
"It was extraordinary," he said of his wife. "It was incredibly witty, fun, fun like no one you've ever met."
"It was warm, incredibly bright, technologically incredibly intelligent," he added. "She could solve anything."
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley He also talked about the death of Christina Twitter.
"I just learned that our amazing Matt Mauser from TiajuanaDogs lost his wife Christina in the accident," says the tweet. "She trained the girl team. This devastating tragedy gets worse every hour. So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken and crying for the affected families."
Alyssa Altobelli, one of the victims of the helicopter accident, was Gigi's teammate on the Mamba Academy basketball team. The parents of the 13-year-old, baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli were also in the helicopter on Sunday. At the time of the accident, it is believed that the helicopter was heading to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
Our thoughts are with all the families affected by this tragedy during this heartbreaking time.
%MINIFYHTMLfb30ffbc01923f038d2acac4014afb0015%