Hrithik Roshan writes a sincere message for fans

It is a well known fact that Hrithik Roshan had a rather stellar 2019. His films Super 30 and War received an overwhelming response from the audience. The latter even became the grossest of the year. Lately, the actor has been quite active in social networks sharing photos and videos of his daily life with fans.

%MINIFYHTML26ec01bc8f6206402d1f868e4f31d59113% %MINIFYHTML26ec01bc8f6206402d1f868e4f31d59114%

Today, he shared another photo of himself. His chiseled jaw and dreamy eyes left his fans wanting more. Along with the image, Hrithik shared a candid title that said: "What a beautiful picture of me. It reminds me of the wonder I had as a child, it reminds me of the immense hope I had against wind and tide. Sometimes we all need to be remind us to keep in our hearts and in our minds what we love most in our lives.If you enter with fear and anger, you will find fear and anger, enter situations with what you want to find there.What you focus on, you become. who has taken this photo for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive. ðÂŸÂ » I needed that today. "