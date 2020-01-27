How will the world remember Kobe Bryant? The | Sport

%MINIFYHTMLfa3f3596a191eb52fc17447552e5800d11% %MINIFYHTMLfa3f3596a191eb52fc17447552e5800d12%

Kobe Bryant took basketball to new heights and helped give international importance to the game.

The world is now mourning his death at the age of 41. His teenage daughter and seven other people also died in the accident.

Fans, sports personalities and celebrities have been paying tribute to a legend on and off the court.

Bryant stormed the scene in 1996 as a talented teenager with ambitions to become the best.

When he retired 20 years later, he had won the NBA championship five times with Los Angeles Lakers, and was an inspiration to a generation of young players.

In 2018, he won an Oscar as writer-producer of an animated short film based on his love for sport.

Presenter: Nic Clark

Guests:

Michael Carlson – American sports journalist who commented on basketball during the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games

Asthma Elbadawi – Basketball player who pressured the governing body of the sport to eliminate the hijab ban

Dan Boyce – Aussie Hoopla podcast host

Source: Al Jazeera News