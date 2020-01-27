How to get the brightness of the Grammy 2020 by Alessandra Ambrosio

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

It was hard to miss the Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio on the Grammy 2020 red carpet last night!

Decorated in Balmain and with a serious cat's eye, her beauty look was created by the makeup artist Beau Nelson, using 100% Pure & # 39; s for skin care and fruit pigmented cosmetics. "Alessandra and I have worked hard together in recent years," Nelson tells E! News exclusively. "She is so naturally beautiful that she hardly needs anything, but she can also handle a look."

And she knows what she likes. When it was time to create their look Grammys, Ambrose and Nelson discussed the inspiration and the direction in which they wanted to go. "We almost always collaborate on the aspect," he shares. "We talked about dress options and I look at the direction of what she ends up choosing to wear. In this case, it was a very cool aspect of Balmain, which was already a statement that we felt that combining with a graphic statement would be ideal. Beautiful skin, a graphic black liquid eyeliner and a bare lip. "