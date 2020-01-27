How to get the brightness of the Grammy 2020 by Alessandra Ambrosio

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
It was hard to miss the Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio on the Grammy 2020 red carpet last night!
Decorated in Balmain and with a serious cat's eye, her beauty look was created by the makeup artist Beau Nelson, using 100% Pure & # 39; s for skin care and fruit pigmented cosmetics. "Alessandra and I have worked hard together in recent years," Nelson tells E! News exclusively. "She is so naturally beautiful that she hardly needs anything, but she can also handle a look."
And she knows what she likes. When it was time to create their look Grammys, Ambrose and Nelson discussed the inspiration and the direction in which they wanted to go. "We almost always collaborate on the aspect," he shares. "We talked about dress options and I look at the direction of what she ends up choosing to wear. In this case, it was a very cool aspect of Balmain, which was already a statement that we felt that combining with a graphic statement would be ideal. Beautiful skin, a graphic black liquid eyeliner and a bare lip. "
The key to creating that beautiful skin? Of course, genetics play an important role, but Nelson also used some 100% pure popular products to prepare Ambrosio, such as the caffeine mask, the bright-eyed mask, the brightening serum and the Hydra Drench cream.
Then, it was time to make your makeup. "Really wanting to focus on the skin was key, so the right foundation and particularly the right bronzer was important," says Nelson. "The bronzed pigment with 100% pure cocoa is a perfect shade of tan brown with a touch of shine, so it looks melted on the skin instead of sitting on top. The black liquid eyeliner was perfect for creating the lines clean that I needed. "
Collaboration is key in creating a red carpet moment that will surprise the crowd, and Nelson definitely has it with Ambrose. Nelson says: "Working with Alessandra is always a pleasure. It's fun, beautiful and always has a great outfit thanks to her stylist. Monica Rose that inspires me. "
If you want to get the look of Ambrose, buy our selections below. And when you're recreating makeup at home, Nelson wants you to remember something important: less is more. "Use the base and concealer sparingly until you have the coverage you want," he adds. "Put a little blush on the bronzer for a realistic sun kiss appearance. And when you practice the liquid eyeliner, a magnifying mirror and a pointed tip with a little remover are your best friend."
Fruit Pigmented® full coverage water base
Next? Foundation. Nelson says: "I applied the two-tone Fruit Pigmented Full Coverage Water Base (Olive 3.0 and Olive 4.0), one lighter in the center of the face to highlight and another that combined the tone of your skin with the rest of the face and fuzzy edges to give a bright seamless appearance. " With a satin finish, slightly damp and completely flawless, this base also fills and moisturizes the skin with ingredients such as aloe and green tea.
Long lasting concealer pigmented with fruits
Then it is time to apply the concealer, a step that also requires two different shades. "I applied long-lasting concealer pigmented with fruits in Golden Peach in any bleaching area, and Peach Bisque in the lower part of the eye to brighten even more," says Nelson. The formula not only includes nourishing shea butter, but is also resistant to water, sweat, oil and cakes. Punctuation!
Long Last Liquid Eye Liner
"Then I followed that with Long Last Liquid Eye Liner in Black Tea to create the deep, crisp black line we needed," Nelson adds, calling the product that gave Ambrosio that spectacular look. It is stainproof and waterproof for a lasting appearance that will take you from the red carpet to all subsequent parties.
Ultra elongated mascara pigmented with fruits
The last step for the eyes is the mascara in the Black Tea color, which Nelson applied after curling his eyelashes. Here there are no agglomerations, spots or scales, and the rich darkness of the pigment comes from black tea, berries and cocoa.
Rose gold palette pigmented with fruits
If you make a red carpet look without highlighter, does it count? We do not believe it! Nelson completed the blush with a little extra shine and said: "I added a touch of Primp Blush shadow from the fruit pigmented rose gold palette to get a touch of shine." It is subtle, but powerful … and comes with two highlighter tones and three complementary eyeshadow tones.
That is not all the beauty of Grammys we have for you! Get the scoop Billie eilishthe hair of the stylist who tamed him, Lizzoit's beautiful angelic glamor, and Baby Rexhaboss baby style!
%MINIFYHTMLed4db3cd3ae229023b8509c85346205f11%