How Kobe Bryant's legacy took shape when he pushed Michael Jordan in 1998 All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTMLf92adafe2ba4c5b50c299fe75d4e94a511% %MINIFYHTMLf92adafe2ba4c5b50c299fe75d4e94a512%

Despite his famous competitive momentum, Michael Jordan did not want to spend all his energy on the 1998 NBA All-Star Game. He had fought the flu all week and had 201 games in the previous two seasons. He would retire less than a year later, telling journalists that he had nothing left to prove to the league.

But in that February show, Jordan felt he had no choice but to connect his engine to full capacity. He could not allow a stubborn 19-year-old opponent to show him on a national stage.

%MINIFYHTMLf92adafe2ba4c5b50c299fe75d4e94a513% %MINIFYHTMLf92adafe2ba4c5b50c299fe75d4e94a514%

Then, Jordan faced face-to-face, often in isolation, against Kobe Bryant, the boy who with each fiber of his being wanted to embody the best features of the veteran superstar. In Bryant, Jordan found the weird player who reflected his own insatiable desire to annihilate his enemies. There was something exciting for Jordan in that reflection.

MORE: The world of sport cries Kobe Bryant

"He is coming towards me. That is his approach," said a smiling Jordan in a televised interview during the first half. "If I knew someone was sick, the first thing I would do would be to go after them."

At halftime, Jordan added with a smile: "Oh, I will defend myself, no doubt."

Bryant, who died Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter crash, became known for his spirit as well as for his abilities to get buckets, his athletics and his creative talent. Even as a teenager, he used his fierce advantage to perform well while in the spotlight, part of the reason he captivated NBA fans so completely once Jordan left the sport and why his death caused a such a widespread outpouring of public emotion.

Bryant established that dynamism against Jordan in the 1998 All-Star Game, a competition in which he faced immense pressure to prove himself worthy of being the face of the next generation of basketball stars.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/20/97/bryant-jordan-012720-getty-ftrjpg_cnippcslxx9n1jsarv8lxlz60.jpg?t=-418419073,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



After receiving a vanishing pass after a foul by Jordan, Bryant launched a 360 dump. Later, Bryant dribbled behind the back in transition masked as a dump pass and finished a tray with the wrong foot from a narrow angle He showed a satisfied smile as he trotted back to the defensive end of the floor.

Bryant finished the game at Madison Square Garden with 18 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes. Jordan won MVP honors with his 23-8-6 line.

"Once I went to the court I was not so nervous," Bryant said, "because I was at home."

At his best, Jordan made his basketball audience want to work harder and strive for unparalleled excellence. Bryant, also relentless in hardwood, showed a similar appetite for becoming singularly impressive. As a result, he also inspired his followers.

After the news of Bryant's death came on Sunday afternoon, Jordan in a sentence Bryant called him "like a little brother,quot; and praised the iconic impulse he first recognized when the Lakers' legend was a teenager. Other former and current NBA players rushed to point out how Bryant's focused approach to the game helped them form their own professional dedication.

Bryant's intensity defined him long before an accumulation of NBA awards and championships elevated him to stardom and a place among the greats of all time. It was the piece of his iconic character he was born with, and the one that allowed him to achieve everything else.

It was what he possessed when he stepped on the floor of Madison Square Garden in 1998 and challenged Jordan to dance.