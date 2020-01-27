How Kobe Bryant's incredible journey with the Lakers turned an "enemy,quot; into a fan

%MINIFYHTML571286ab7c9856d8610ca32e60d79ace11% %MINIFYHTML571286ab7c9856d8610ca32e60d79ace12%

I'm sure I had a common reaction when the news came up that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning.

Unbelief came first. The denial came in second place. And finally, sadness and sorrow. The city of Los Angeles is suffering right now. It is in a dream. I saw people crying in the streets. I was one of them.

Most of the angels never had the opportunity to meet the man. We could only see their achievements from afar. And yet, the news of his death was a blow to the stomach. It seems that we have lost a part of our family.

For a younger generation, Kobe was our Michael Jordan. He entered our living rooms at the perfect time. Someone was needed to fill the void left by MJ, and although we didn't know it at the time, we found someone in Bryant.

He joined the league in 1996 outside of high school as a squalid boy who oozed confidence. We saw it grow in front of our eyes. We saw him and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal take over LA (and the entire NBA) and win three championships. We saw how his enmity with Shaq developed publicly. He won two more championships without O & # 39; Neal, and further consolidated his legacy in a city that has become accustomed to greatness.

While I sit down and see the highlights and tributes, it allows me to think about the relationship, albeit from a distance, that I had with Kobe Bryant. It's strange. My father is from the east coast. There was no love for the Lakers in my house. In fact, there was hate, and Kobe received the worst part of that hate.

Every season for 20 years, I watched 82 Lakers basketball games, always praying for them to find a way to fall. Kobe was always at the forefront. I hated that he coined the term "mamba mentality." I hated that incredible and unstoppable jumper. I hated that I had an 81-point game. I hated that, regardless of the score, I always had that feeling of upset stomach knowing that Kobe wasn't going to let his Lakers lose.

And yet, as the years went by, I felt that the "sports hatred,quot; I felt for Kobe began to fade. Gradually I realized, reluctantly, that I not only had immense respect for him, but also admired him.

It was everything I wanted in an athlete. His work ethic was legendary. The famous gymnastics sessions at 5 a.m., countless hours dedicated to perfecting his game, an absolute dedication to win at all costs: his unique focus on the game he loved was intoxicating. I wanted to believe it would have been the same way if I had had the chance to be in your Nike shoes.

It hit the fear in my heart when the game was at stake. Players say they want the shot at the end of the game, but do they? Really Do you want the pressure of final possession? Kobe not only wanted the shot, but he was convinced he was entering. When he sees an athlete deliver over and over again on the biggest stage, he can't help learning to love him.

I will always remember Kobe as the best basketball player of my generation. I will remember the incredible respect he earned from his teammates and the reverence that the younger players showed him. I will remember to stand up and shout at the television so Kobe continues shooting in the last game of his career.

I will remember the few years after his retirement when I deeply missed seeing him play at the Staples Center when he began a new chapter in his life off the court. He showed us that he was capable of anything, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short film "Dear Basketball."

Kobe and his daughter Gianna are no longer with us. The tears will shed for quite some time. But we will always remember what he gave to the basketball game, what he gave to fans and what he gave to the city of Los Angeles.

Then, from an ancient enemy, a final message to the Mamba: Thank you, Kobe.