How Kobe Bryant became a great player of all time

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California at 41, will be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

His amazing career spanned 20 years and was dedicated exclusively to the Lakers. Among his achievements are five NBA championships, 18 appearances in the All-Star Game, honors of the NBA First Team on 11 occasions and nine selections of the First Defensive Team.

The so-called "Black Mamba,quot; became the first guard to be recruited directly from high school when he was 13th overall to the Hornets in the 1996 NBA Draft. The Lakers sent the Vlade Divac center to the Hornets for their rights. draft

While he spent most of his first season playing limited minutes from the bank, he showed the superstar talent that would transcend the game when, at age 18, he became the youngest player to win the All-Star Slam Dunk contest 1997 weekend.

It was not long before the comparisons with Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan appeared in their outstanding 1998-99 season, when Bryant started all 50 games in a shortened season due to a lockout and obtained a six-year contract extension worth of $ 70 million.

It was a decision that quickly paid dividends when the Lakers established one of the largest dynasties in the league, winning the title in each of the next three seasons with Bryant forming a formidable partnership alongside the dominant Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

Their relationship was frantic: Bryant's working philosophy and his insatiable desire for improvement, the "Mamba mentality." often at odds with what he perceived as a less professional approach to O & # 39; Neal. However, his chemistry on the court was undeniable, as the Lakers won the NBA Finals in 2000, 2001 and 2002, only the fifth triple in the history of the league.

Bryant and O & # 39; Neal separated after the defeat in the 2004 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons, and the following year the Lakers missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. A positive response to adversity is the hallmark of a champion, and Bryant was apparently driven to greater heights by that setback.

In the 2005-06 campaign, Bryant averaged 35.4 points per game in the league during the regular season: he scored 81 career points in a 122-104 victory against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006, an iconic performance with a count that only Wilt Chamberlain has improved.

His wait for another ring continued, however with defeats against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason in 2006 and 2007. Again, Bryant increased his level in response and was named MVP of the NBA when the Lakers returned to the Finals. in 2008, but they fell 4-2 to the Boston Celtics.

Soon there was cause for celebration when Bryant took the United States to gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, something he did again in London four years later, and his wait for a fourth ring ended when the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic in 2009 Finals after an impressive record of 65-17 in the regular season.

The Lakers recovered 3-2 in the finals of the following year to succeed in Game 7, but the franchise fell into obscurity after the departure of head coach Phil Jackson.

A torn Achilles ended Bryant's season in April 2013 and injuries soon became a persistent problem for him, but at age 35 he got a two-year extension and $ 48 million that assured him he was still the highest paid player of the league.

He said goodbye to the NBA in 2016 in a typically distinguished manner: a 61-point game against Utah Jazz at the end of the season on April 13. Bryant was honored by the Lakers with their Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys removed at the beams at Staple Center.

Bryant's last game was a proper farewell and a testimony of the perseverance and dedication that legitimately earned him the status of legend and giant of the sport.