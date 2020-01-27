How do you prepare for a Super Bowl? Former winners in emotions, accumulation and game day | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML553ec29418a94e2d050a8769564f3f2e11% %MINIFYHTML553ec29418a94e2d050a8769564f3f2e12%





Jason Kelce (pictured) and Lane Johnson remembered their two-week experiences preparing to play in the Super Bowl

Before Super Bowl LIV, two former winners, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, told Sky Sports how the two weeks of preparation for the big game went.

%MINIFYHTML553ec29418a94e2d050a8769564f3f2e13% %MINIFYHTML553ec29418a94e2d050a8769564f3f2e14%

Both offensive linemen were starters for the Philadelphia Eagles when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, and, speaking on the Pro Bowl weekend, they gave their vision before Sunday's clash between the San 49ers Francisco and the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers: way to the Super Bowl The San Francisco 49ers head to their seventh Super Bowl, seeking to win a sixth record. But how did they get there?

With two weeks of preparation, how do players balance their emotions, stay focused and get closer to game day?

In a Pro Bowl practice session in Orlando, Johnson and Kelce said Sky sports how is the accumulation …

Bosses: Road to the Super Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs have reached their first Super Bowl in 50 years, but how did they get there?

Sky Sports: After winning the Championship game, what are those first feelings? How do you balance the emotion with staying on the road?

Johnson and Kelce have been regular customers on the Eagles offensive line since 2013

LJ: "Well, you know you're destined for the Super Bowl, so after the game is over, that's the first thing you're thinking. You celebrate the victory."

"So I think we had a meeting where we addressed what is to come and all the obligations we will have, the practices, the media."

6:24 Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has been in a Super Bowl before, said "the job is not over,quot; after his team won the AFC Championship game. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has been in a Super Bowl before, said "the job is not over,quot; after his team won the AFC Championship game.

"They really said just to make sure you are seeing the simple things: sleep, what you are eating, hydrate and pay attention to the things you need."

Jk "Obviously, winning the NFC championship game and going to the Super Bowl was a great thrill. Really exciting, especially for those of us like me never before in the Super Bowl. That was the first time we were at that point. in our careers

Who are the Super Bowl finalists? What do you need to know about the 49ers and Chiefs, the two teams competing in this year's Super Bowl?

"Then, after beating Minnesota at home in the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field) to secure that place as one of the last two teams in the Super Bowl, everyone is excited. Not only players and fans, but the entire city is accelerated. "

"I think we were fortunate to have a couple of men who had been: Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins had won one before and were very good at calming these emotions and standing firm and conveying the fact that: & # 39; listen, all that will allow us to win this game will be what allowed us to win these previous games, at that time 18 & # 39 ;.

Chris Long had been in the Super Bowl with the Patriots a season before arriving in Philadelphia

"So, the most important thing that teams do wrong is that the boys get very excited and the emotion is so high that you lose track of the basics and the little things that allow you to succeed on game day, and that is really All the week time.

"It's hard, Super Bowl week, by all means and there is one thing after another after another and you really have to try to block as much of that as possible."

Super Bowl LIV in Sky Sports Follow all the Super Bowl LIV action between the 49ers and the Chiefs with Sky Sports!

How do you feel emotionally during the two weeks of preparation and keep calm knowing that it is the most important game of your career?

Kelce said he had to remain calm despite the exaggeration surrounding the biggest game in American sport.

Jk "You're just trying to stay away from a lot of things in the media for the most part. You're going to have those thoughts naturally as a human being, but for me, right after the NFC Championship game, I was already starting to think about things that made me They brought to this point in my life, all the things I have overcome to get here and how well the season has gone as a team.

"You're thinking about all those things, but once you go out to the soccer field, you go back to business."

Johnson said players should be able to "eliminate noise,quot; that surrounds media overtime.

LJ: "Look, that's the question: we try to avoid all those things and what people talk about because at the end of the day all you can control is what you do on each play. So eliminate that, eliminate the noise and really, We try It's like a normal game in terms of practice and meetings.

"The media is a bit different, but other than that, people visit their families a little, then arrive at the rooms and go to bed at a decent hour."

How do you adjust for that extra week to prepare yourself compared to a regular game?

LJ: "The extra week is good for rehabilitation and make men well. I think that's why they do it, so that everyone is healthy, so that's great from the point of view of recovery."

"But I really think we have similar practices, maybe not so difficult, but still meetings and we still try to keep it is not a free week. We are preparing for the game week."

Jones & # 39; 1,000 percent & # 39; ready for the Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he hopes to play without restrictions in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

On game day, what is your mentality?

Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, will participate in this year's Super Bowl with the Chiefs

Jk "You just try and do your standard routine. You just try and do what you have done in all other games. You prepare in the same way."

"For me, it's not that I am superstitious, but I always have a general way of doing things before the game and I stay true to them, I try to stay out of my phone as much as possible, I stay away from any tweet or whatever whatever, and really just focus on doing my job. "

LJ: "It's such a long season that in the end, man, you're so ready. You're ready for what is coming.

"When it comes to anticipation, I thought I'd be more nervous for game day. Yes, I was, but it was something like & # 39; I'm ready for that & # 39; because it's a long season and it's here now . No more waiting. " "

Finally, when the ball hit the grass and finished the game, how did you feel?

The highlight of the victory of the Philadelphia Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots, which was reduced to the final play The highlight of the victory of the Philadelphia Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots, which was reduced to the final play

LJ: "It was great, really seeing how it affected people, how happy he made the city of Philadelphia and the fans who had waited there long before any of the Eagles players got there."

"That was great and then you realize that it works again in a few months! But you always appreciate the people you won with and the people who took you there."

Jk "Yes, I mean … That was crazy, especially the way our game ended. Tom Brady backed down, launched an attempt at Ave Maria and was like one of those movies."

Kelce and Johnson watched from the bench while the Eagles secured victory in the final play of the game.

"I literally felt like I was in a movie where the ball stayed there forever and even when I hit the end zone, I was watching her wander around not only falling. And everything was silent, I couldn't hear a fan, any thing.It was so in my head right now.

"I am running on the field at the moment the ball touches the ground like: & # 39; there is no way that this has happened & # 39 ;, I am looking for flags anywhere, for officers waving anything, thinking There's no way this game is over

"That is a pretty spectacular feeling."

@SkySportsNFL They are in Miami all week, follow us to watch live videos and a taste of madness.

During 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV accumulation from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.