How Ariana Grande paid tribute to Mac Miller after the 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande we had a great time in the 2020 Grammys.

After offering one of the most memorable performances of the night (he made a tearful version of "imagine,quot; followed by "7 rings,quot; and "thanks, next,quot;), the star chose to leave the parties and went home. But his celebrations didn't end just because he called him early at night.

The star shared several videos of her Instagram story that showed her relaxed and remembering the biggest night of music, and in two of the videos, she wears a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt, the beloved team of her ex-boyfriend, the deceased Mac Miller.

In the first video, Grande is seen wearing her Grammy glamor and stunning jewelry along with the Steelers shirt. She smiles and throws a kiss at the camera, looking as peaceful and grateful as possible. In the second, his beloved puppy, Toulouse, is present.

With the adorable dog in his lap, Grande takes a selfie video and says, "It appears. Vibrations after the party." Then he approaches his pet's face.