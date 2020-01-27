How Ariana Grande paid tribute to Mac Miller after the 2020 Grammys

David Fisher / Shutterstock, Mauricio Santana / Getty Images
Ariana Grande we had a great time in the 2020 Grammys.
After offering one of the most memorable performances of the night (he made a tearful version of "imagine,quot; followed by "7 rings,quot; and "thanks, next,quot;), the star chose to leave the parties and went home. But his celebrations didn't end just because he called him early at night.
The star shared several videos of her Instagram story that showed her relaxed and remembering the biggest night of music, and in two of the videos, she wears a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt, the beloved team of her ex-boyfriend, the deceased Mac Miller.
In the first video, Grande is seen wearing her Grammy glamor and stunning jewelry along with the Steelers shirt. She smiles and throws a kiss at the camera, looking as peaceful and grateful as possible. In the second, his beloved puppy, Toulouse, is present.
With the adorable dog in his lap, Grande takes a selfie video and says, "It appears. Vibrations after the party." Then he approaches his pet's face.
Grande has been finding small ways like this to honor the late rapper since his death in September 2018.
Grande fans strongly believe that their song "imagine,quot; is about Miller. He almost made her cry while singing the song during his Grammys performance last night.
Shortly after his posthumous album Circles (in which his fans also believe he has an uncredited feature) was released on January 17, Grande shared a video of Miller (presumably from when they were still together) working on his music on his Instagram. The "imagine,quot; singer is resting on a sofa filming Miller, who is sitting in front of the piano, while his dog, Myron, walks.
During her Sweetener/ /thanks next On the tour, Grande also paid tribute to the rapper during his concert in Pittsburgh, his hometown.
Videos of the June 12 concert, the Grammy-winning star is seen performing "thanks, below,quot; with his backup singers. She passes the first lines on her ex Be big, Ricky Alvarez Y Pete Davidson, but he is overwhelmed with emotion when the phrase "I wish I could say thanks to Malcolm, because he was an angel,quot; appears. The 26-year-old star continued with the choreography while recomposing.
Other social media posts from concert goers revealed that Grande had reserved a seat in the audience in Miller's memory, and that he also had the musician's music at the PPG Paints Arena before the show began.
She really knows how to honor a moment.
In fact, at the end of her Grammys night, the singer posted a video on Instagram that showed that she was breathing deeply and calming down, no doubt plunging into the events of the night.
As he wrote in his caption, "I had a great time tonight 🙂 thanks for everything."
