Homicide March in Mexico: Kin of Deceased Protest High Murder Rate | News from Mexico

Relatives of murdered or disappeared Mexicans marched for four days to the capital to take their message to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who refused to receive them.

Last year, the homicide rate was 35,000, a record high for the country.

Family members say the president has not empowered the police force or strengthened the judiciary, but has militarized the fight against crime.

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.