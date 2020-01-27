Here is why Taylor Swift, Beyonce went MIA at the 2020 Grammy Awards

You haven't finished the Grammy 2020 yet? We are with you!

On Sunday, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards brought together the most important names in music under one roof for a night of epic celebrations. Presenting some historical moments of the nominee for the first time Billie eilish and tons of red carpet moments that got attention, this year's Grammys were easily one for books.

And, of course, they are not the Grammys without some memorable performances. Nominees Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler the creator, Jonas brothers, Camila Cabello and more each one took the stage to offer high energy interpretations of their successful songs, leaving us speechless and stuck to our screens.

It was also a night of moving movements. Starting the night with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, Usher Y FKA twigs joined forces for an electrifying The prince Potpourri to honor the late singer. Nipsey Hussle It was also celebrated with a tribute full of stars directed by John legend Y DJ Khaled. For his return to the Grammys stage, Demi lovato He held back tears while presenting a powerful interpretation of his new song "Anyone,quot;, which was written days before his almost fatal overdose in 2018.