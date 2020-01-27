Home Entertainment Here is why Taylor Swift, Beyonce went MIA at the 2020 Grammy...

Here is why Taylor Swift, Beyonce went MIA at the 2020 Grammy Awards

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Here is why Taylor Swift, Beyonce went MIA at the 2020 Grammy Awards
%MINIFYHTML5501aebe95c45a0b60b0c340f7effadc11% %MINIFYHTML5501aebe95c45a0b60b0c340f7effadc12%

You haven't finished the Grammy 2020 yet? We are with you!

On Sunday, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards brought together the most important names in music under one roof for a night of epic celebrations. Presenting some historical moments of the nominee for the first time Billie eilish and tons of red carpet moments that got attention, this year's Grammys were easily one for books.

And, of course, they are not the Grammys without some memorable performances. Nominees Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler the creator, Jonas brothers, Camila Cabello and more each one took the stage to offer high energy interpretations of their successful songs, leaving us speechless and stuck to our screens.

%MINIFYHTML5501aebe95c45a0b60b0c340f7effadc13% %MINIFYHTML5501aebe95c45a0b60b0c340f7effadc14%

It was also a night of moving movements. Starting the night with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, Usher Y FKA twigs joined forces for an electrifying The prince Potpourri to honor the late singer. Nipsey Hussle It was also celebrated with a tribute full of stars directed by John legend Y DJ Khaled. For his return to the Grammys stage, Demi lovato He held back tears while presenting a powerful interpretation of his new song "Anyone,quot;, which was written days before his almost fatal overdose in 2018.

But, unfortunately, not everyone was able to attend the show last night. From the last minute schedule changes and rigid travel plans, here are some of the A-listers that were remarkably missing in all the action and excitement of the Grammys.

Find out why they couldn't do it below:

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The lover,quot; The singer, who was nominated for three awards, was prepared to make a surprise performance at the Grammys, but confirmed that she did not attend days before the big show.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Brunch of the Roc Nation 2020

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Beyonce and Jay-Z

The powerful couple did not attend the Grammys 2020, although Queen Bey was nominated for four awards, but was present at the Pre-Grammys events that took place at the beginning of the weekend.

Lady Gaga

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Lady Gaga

In spite of A star has been born With three awards, the singer of "Shallow,quot; decided to keep the Grammy awards this year.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman

the Big little lies Star could not attend the Grammy 2020 because he was home with the flu. Husband Keith Urban was present to celebrate, but quickly left after the show to be by his side.

Pink, Jameson Hart, Willow Hart, Carey Hart, CMA Awards 2019

John Shearer / WireImage

Pink

The "Walk Me Home,quot; singer and her lovely family didn't bless us with a sweet red carpet moment this year.

Ed Sheeran, 2015

Venturelli / WireImage

Ed Sheeran

The singer of "Shape Of You,quot; did not attend the Grammys of 2020 despite being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Miley Cyrus, Grammys 2019, Grammy Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

The "Slide Away,quot; singer did not join Dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and younger sister Noah Cyrus this year. She has been lying down since she underwent vocal cord surgery in November 2019.

Rihanna, The Fashion Awards 2019

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Rihanna

Despite attending a pre-Grammy event, the "Diamonds,quot; singer was not in the crowd for the big show. Although I wasn't willing to receive any awards, we would have loved to see her raising the winners a glass.

Selena Gomez, Fashion Police Widget

Broadimage / Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

Like her best friend Taylor, the singer of "Lose You To Love Me,quot; did not attend this year's Grammy Awards.

Chance the Rapper, 2017 Grammys, Winners

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS

Possibility of the rapper

The rapper of "Hot Shower,quot;, who was nominated for the Best Rap Song, was also missing at the Grammy Awards festivities. In 2019, he announced that he would move away from the spotlight after the birth of his second daughter.

Post Malone, Sundance 2020 Film Festival

Al Powers, Powers images for TAO Group

Post Malone

The "Circles,quot; singer, who presented himself at two awards, was notably absent from the Grammy celebrations. We would have loved to see it burst a movement in the audience.

Justin Bieber

Lastarpix / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

The "Yummy,quot; singer was missed on the red carpet this year. We would have loved to see him cheer up friend Demi lovato with the manager of a lifetime Scooter braun.

For a summary of the 2020 Grammy Awards, look ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©