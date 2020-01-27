Here is why Taylor Swift, Beyonce went MIA at the 2020 Grammy Awards

You haven't finished the Grammy 2020 yet? We are with you!
On Sunday, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards brought together the most important names in music under one roof for a night of epic celebrations. Presenting some historical moments of the nominee for the first time Billie eilish and tons of red carpet moments that got attention, this year's Grammys were easily one for books.
And, of course, they are not the Grammys without some memorable performances. Nominees Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler the creator, Jonas brothers, Camila Cabello and more each one took the stage to offer high energy interpretations of their successful songs, leaving us speechless and stuck to our screens.
It was also a night of moving movements. Starting the night with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, Usher Y FKA twigs joined forces for an electrifying The prince Potpourri to honor the late singer. Nipsey Hussle It was also celebrated with a tribute full of stars directed by John legend Y DJ Khaled. For his return to the Grammys stage, Demi lovato He held back tears while presenting a powerful interpretation of his new song "Anyone,quot;, which was written days before his almost fatal overdose in 2018.
But, unfortunately, not everyone was able to attend the show last night. From the last minute schedule changes and rigid travel plans, here are some of the A-listers that were remarkably missing in all the action and excitement of the Grammys.
Find out why they couldn't do it below:
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Taylor Swift
The lover,quot; The singer, who was nominated for three awards, was prepared to make a surprise performance at the Grammys, but confirmed that she did not attend days before the big show.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Beyonce and Jay-Z
The powerful couple did not attend the Grammys 2020, although Queen Bey was nominated for four awards, but was present at the Pre-Grammys events that took place at the beginning of the weekend.
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
Lady Gaga
In spite of A star has been born With three awards, the singer of "Shallow,quot; decided to keep the Grammy awards this year.
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Nicole Kidman
the Big little lies Star could not attend the Grammy 2020 because he was home with the flu. Husband Keith Urban was present to celebrate, but quickly left after the show to be by his side.
John Shearer / WireImage
Pink
The "Walk Me Home,quot; singer and her lovely family didn't bless us with a sweet red carpet moment this year.
Venturelli / WireImage
Ed Sheeran
The singer of "Shape Of You,quot; did not attend the Grammys of 2020 despite being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus
The "Slide Away,quot; singer did not join Dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and younger sister Noah Cyrus this year. She has been lying down since she underwent vocal cord surgery in November 2019.
Samir Hussein / WireImage
Rihanna
Despite attending a pre-Grammy event, the "Diamonds,quot; singer was not in the crowd for the big show. Although I wasn't willing to receive any awards, we would have loved to see her raising the winners a glass.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
Like her best friend Taylor, the singer of "Lose You To Love Me,quot; did not attend this year's Grammy Awards.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS
Possibility of the rapper
The rapper of "Hot Shower,quot;, who was nominated for the Best Rap Song, was also missing at the Grammy Awards festivities. In 2019, he announced that he would move away from the spotlight after the birth of his second daughter.
Al Powers, Powers images for TAO Group
Post Malone
The "Circles,quot; singer, who presented himself at two awards, was notably absent from the Grammy celebrations. We would have loved to see it burst a movement in the audience.
Lastarpix / BACKGRID
Justin Bieber
The "Yummy,quot; singer was missed on the red carpet this year. We would have loved to see him cheer up friend Demi lovato with the manager of a lifetime Scooter braun.
