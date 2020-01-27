Here is why every Indian should take note of Shah Rukh Khan's position on religion

%MINIFYHTMLc9e7fec82090c7b36cadede27a3f5d5011% %MINIFYHTMLc9e7fec82090c7b36cadede27a3f5d5012%

The King of Bollywood, also known as Shah Rukh Khan, recently appeared on a reality dance show presented by Remo D & # 39; Souza. The actor was the main guest and was also part of the panel that judged the contestants based on their performances. During his time on the television show sets, the star once again made a statement that every Indian should appreciate.

Shah Rukh said: “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur merely jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. "Everyone cheered as he continued:" Jab woh gay school to school woh me bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. For jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, "Papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?" Maine usme you likha ki hum Indian hello hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never spoken of Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim and our children are Hindu. When they went to school, they had to mention their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked me "what is our religion? "). "I just wrote in your form that we are Indians, we don't have a religion."

We consider agreeing more, Shah Rukh Khan.