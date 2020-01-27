Here is the secret to love of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour after BIP

Never underestimate the power of Paradise.
It's hard to believe that it's been about five months since the viewers saw Dylan barbour get on your knees and propose Hannah godwin in Bachelor in Paradise. And although some couples of their season separated, these two go to Valentine's Day stronger than ever.
"I think we effortlessly take care of each other," Hannah shared with E! Exclusive news by sharing the secrets of their romance. "I feel like we really have no arguments. We're like,‘ It's fine. If you're fighting right now, let's talk "or,quot; I don't agree with this, but this is where my head is. " We are not both people in general, so it works well for a relationship because we are both very open when it comes to different perspectives. "
Dylan added: "And we are comfortable with what we do. The need to face all the time is not there. We really don't care."
While Dylan continues to work on the Vizer app in San Diego, Hannah calls Los Angeles her home as her YouTube channel grows.
However, before calling this long distance relationship, the two make it clear that they see each other all the time. In fact, they are usually together four days a week.
Instead of double dates, the couple agrees that they love spending quality time together trying out new food and watching movies at home. They would love to go to dinner with John legend Y Chrissy Teigen and they totally admire someone Prince Harry Y Meghan markle.
"They're just doing them," Hannah explained to us before Dylan joked, "They don't care."
For those who expect each and every detail of the wedding, the couple says they are currently more excited for their surprise engagement party. At the same time, your special day may include some familiar faces.
"Tyler cameron It will definitely be at the engagement party, which will be fun, "Dylan revealed. Hannah added:" We are very early at the wedding, so who knows. I definitely made good friends, so it's a possibility. "
For now, quality time together is key. After all, Dylan can't spend more than a week without seeing his protagonist.
"He hears heartbreaking pop every time I go on influential trips," Hannah joked. Dylan added: "I'm listening Billie eilish. There is a playlist on Apple Music called heartbreak pop, so I listen to it a lot. I also look at our photos. "
If that is not love, we give up!
