Here is the secret to love of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour after BIP

Never underestimate the power of Paradise.

It's hard to believe that it's been about five months since the viewers saw Dylan barbour get on your knees and propose Hannah godwin in Bachelor in Paradise. And although some couples of their season separated, these two go to Valentine's Day stronger than ever.

"I think we effortlessly take care of each other," Hannah shared with E! Exclusive news by sharing the secrets of their romance. "I feel like we really have no arguments. We're like,‘ It's fine. If you're fighting right now, let's talk "or,quot; I don't agree with this, but this is where my head is. " We are not both people in general, so it works well for a relationship because we are both very open when it comes to different perspectives. "

Dylan added: "And we are comfortable with what we do. The need to face all the time is not there. We really don't care."

While Dylan continues to work on the Vizer app in San Diego, Hannah calls Los Angeles her home as her YouTube channel grows.