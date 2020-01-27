Helicopter pilot analyzes exactly how Kobe Bryant died!

Kobe Bryant died tragically yesterday, after a private helicopter carrying Kobe, his daughter Gianna and 7 other passengers fell in the mountains of Calabassas.

What could have gone wrong exactly? Well, a decorated helicopter pilot examined the flight data, and the weather reports and explained how and why the Kobe helicopter fell.

And according to the pilot, the accident was 100% preventable:

The pilot explained that it was a cloudy and cloudy day. He suspects that Kobe's pilots accidentally flew into the clouds, lost their way and crashed into the mountainside.

He technically breaks down Kobe's plane, while the top of the line didn't have true autopilot technology. And when the pilots got into trouble, it was basically a wrap for everyone on board.