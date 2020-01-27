Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lead Britain in Fed Cup against Slovakia | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLa10fa629ab1ec8526a1e1ae1122bc6c211% %MINIFYHTMLa10fa629ab1ec8526a1e1ae1122bc6c212%





Harriet Dart (L) and Heather Watson are the top ranked GB players on the Fed Cup team

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart will lead Britain in their Fed Cup tie against Slovakia from February 7 to 8.

GB is competing in the first-level World Group for the first time and the winners of the Bratislava tie will advance to the new 12-team Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April.

GB does not have the world No. 13 Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter, with Konta losing competition to reduce their workload and Boulter recovering from an injury.

Johanna Konta is not part of the Fed Cup team

Naiktha Bains, Katie Swan and Emma Raducanu, 17, form the team.

Captain Anne Keothavong said: "Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter available for the national team, but we have some very exciting young players on our team who are delighted to be part of this team and I am sure they will be at the height. The great occasion.

"Each Fed Cup tie creates a unique pressure and intensity of which I am sure our players will thrive and, although we have a difficult challenge ahead of Slovakia, I am confident that our team will take pride in itself and its country,quot;. I look forward to bringing everyone together this week to begin preparations. "

The draw will be the best of five games, four singles and a doubles match, and all matches will be played as the best of three tiebreaker sets.

