Harvey Weinstein's accuser breaks in court while recalling a sexual assault

WENN / Avalon

Mimi Haleyi appears at the New York Criminal Court to offer details about the abusive behavior of the producer in disgrace against her at her home in New York City in 2006.

Up News Info –

One of the women, Harvey Weinstein, is accused of sexually assaulting sobs when she recalled an encounter with the movie mogul at her home in New York City in 2006.

Mimi Haleyi testified in the New York Criminal Court on Monday morning (January 27) and detailed the producer's abusive behavior while watching.

She explained that Weinstein invited her to her SoHo house after she had worked in one of her television productions and after having been there for a while, he threw herself on her.

Haleyi began to cry when she remembered that the filmmaker forced her into a room.

"He held me in bed and forced himself by mouth," he said, adding that he took out a tampon.

Weinstein's lawyers responded by explaining that like the actress Annabella Sciorra, who stated that she had been raped by the producer in court last week, Haleyi maintained good relations with the dishonored executive after the alleged attacks.

Since 2017, when Harvey's misbehavior was exposed in two magazine exposures, more than 80 women accused him of assault, rape, harassment and inappropriate sexual behavior.

Weinstein has denied all the accusations, insisting that any sexual encounter was agreed upon.

Prosecutors overseeing the case hope to put the producer behind bars after portraying him as a serial predator in court last week.

His lawyers argue that the two women who accused him of assault in court have turned consensual sex into non-consensual acts over time.

On Thursday, January 23, the star of "The Sopranos," Sciorra, testified that Weinstein raped her after forcing her into his apartment in the mid-1990s.