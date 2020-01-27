Hailey Baldwin asked the parents to convince her that marrying Justin Bieber was & # 39; crazy & # 39;

Wenn

However, the model reveals in the fourth episode of Justin Justin Bieber's series of justices: Seasons, that "in my heart I knew that was what I wanted to do."

Up News Info –

Hailey Baldwin apparently she felt doubtful before exchanging vows with her husband Justin Bieber. In the fourth episode of Justin Justin 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' docuseries, the 23-year-old model revealed that she approached her parents to prevent her from marrying the hit creator "Despacito" after he proposed to her in July 2018

Hailey revealed in the episode: "In my heart I knew that was what I wanted to do." However, Hailey shared that he wanted to discuss the decision that changed his life with his parents, actor and producer. Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin.

"He is the first person for whom I have real feelings. When things went a little south and we separated, I knew that no matter what the result would be, I knew it was going to be someone I loved the rest of my life," he continued saying.

She told her parents: "This is the time when you should avoid doing something crazy if you think it is a bad idea."

Hailey shared that he expected to be told "relax and breathe, think about this and see how he feels in 24 hours or a week." However, his parents told the model: "Honestly, we believe this should be for you and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you."

On her whirlwind of romance, she said: "He and I have known each other for so long that there was a part that wasn't scary. It's such a big life decision that it was simply, it was so much emotion all at once."

Hailey and Justin got married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The couple then celebrated the wedding on September 30, 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

Recently, it was rumored that the young couple expected their first child together. According to a source who claimed to have heard the story of his good friend, Hailey is still in the early stages of her pregnancy and is trying to keep it a secret. Kylie Jenner did. It is also said that she will "hide" once her belly becomes evident. "Both parties are excited and that is why Justin really decided to clean his act in recent weeks," the source said.

Neither Hailey nor Justin have confirmed the story.