Gwen Stefani had so many elegant Grammy looks that they were bananas

gwen StefaniThe number of dress changes at the Grammy 2020 Awards was bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S).
The 50-year-old singer wore not one, not two, but four looks at the 62nd annual awards ceremony on Sunday. the Definitely artist hit the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a number of Dolce & Gabbana. The high fashion mini dress, strapless, ivory and beaded, was completely adorned with shells and micro elements of the sea. Stefani complemented her look with a pair of Le Silla boots.
He then switched to a second Dolce & Gabbana look for his performance with Blake shelton. This time, she put on a custom ivory silk tulle ball gown that was completely adorned with iconic Dolce & Gabba elements, including sacred hearts and roses.
Later in the night, she was surprised with a fluid, mint and gray dress. There was also a point where he got into something nice and comfortable. Stefani was photographed wearing colorful leggings, a black plaid jacket and jean shorts behind the scenes.
Of course, this should not surprise your fans. After all, Stefani always kills the fashion game.
To see her outfits, including the ones she used for rehearsals and a pre-Grammy party, check out the gallery below.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Red Carpet Ready
Now, that is what we call "luxurious."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
A real showtopper
Talk about "Cool,quot; and couture!
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
An elegant duo
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Date night well done
"That's a wrap," Stefani wrote on Instagram as they left.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Gwen glamorous
Even during rehearsals, Stefani surprised with a glamorous jacket and jean shorts.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Warner Music
Party time
Only a few days before the grand awards ceremony, Stefani attended a pre-Grammy party and dazzled in a semi-pure tattoo style set.
