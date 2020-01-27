Gwen Stefani had so many elegant Grammy looks that they were bananas

gwen StefaniThe number of dress changes at the Grammy 2020 Awards was bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S).

The 50-year-old singer wore not one, not two, but four looks at the 62nd annual awards ceremony on Sunday. the Definitely artist hit the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a number of Dolce & Gabbana. The high fashion mini dress, strapless, ivory and beaded, was completely adorned with shells and micro elements of the sea. Stefani complemented her look with a pair of Le Silla boots.

He then switched to a second Dolce & Gabbana look for his performance with Blake shelton. This time, she put on a custom ivory silk tulle ball gown that was completely adorned with iconic Dolce & Gabba elements, including sacred hearts and roses.

Later in the night, she was surprised with a fluid, mint and gray dress. There was also a point where he got into something nice and comfortable. Stefani was photographed wearing colorful leggings, a black plaid jacket and jean shorts behind the scenes.