Grammy nominee Lewis Capaldi reveals that he was confused with a full seat during the awards ceremony

Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi attended his first Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday after being nominated in the Song of the Year category for his great success. Someone you loved. But, it seems that at least one person in the audience did not realize that he was a nominee.

Capaldi went to Twitter during the ceremony to reveal that someone thought he was a candidate to fill the seat instead of a nominee in one of the main Grammy categories.

A Grammy lady just arrived and offered to take a seat because she thought I was one of the people sitting in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to go to the bathroom 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs – Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 27, 2020

"A lady of the Grammys just came and offered to take a seat because she thought I was one of the people sitting in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom," Capaldi tweeted, adding a laughing chain. Emojis

Seat fillings are volunteers who attend the main live televised events. And, your job is to fill the crowd in front of the cameras so that there are no empty seats during the broadcast. According to The Hollywood reporter, different websites work with award producers like Grammys, Oscars and Emmys to help them find volunteers.

Capaldi was in an extremely competitive category, as he faced Lady Gaga for Always remember us this wayTanya Tucker for Bring my flowers now, HIS. for Hard placeTaylor Swift for Lover, Lizzo for Truth hurts, Lana Del Rey for Norman F: Rockwelland Billie Eilish for Bad boy.

Eilish ended up taking home the Song of the Year award, and also swept the other main categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Recording of the Year. He also won for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Imagine how boring it is #Grammys would be without Lewis Capaldi pic.twitter.com/QEZIFQUqAw – Alina 🌹 (@DaydreamerAlina) January 26, 2020

Capaldi said Persons magazine before the awards ceremony that was not going to win the Grammy, but "it's great,quot;. He added that it is not the end of the world and that he completely agreed with that.

Capaldi said that when he heard about his nomination, he thought "that's amazing,quot; because he would see Billie Eilish. But, there was no need to write a speech because of who faced in the category.

"Whoever wins, whether it's Billie or Lizzo or Lady Gaga or whoever, I'll cheer them up," said the singer.

Lewis Capaldi said he was having fun eating and drinking a lot of alcohol, and that he could have as much fun as possible because he would probably never get another Grammy nomination.



