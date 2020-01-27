Grammy 2020: Billie Eilish takes home all the biggest prizes

In addition to the Best New Artist, the singer takes home the Song and the Disco of the Year for & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; and the Album of the Year for & # 39; When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? & # 39 ;.
Billie eilish She has made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She became the youngest artist to win the four grand prizes at the annual awards event held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.
After his victory in the Song of the Year, Billie was called back to the stage to accept the trophy for Best New Artist and Album of the Year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". Meanwhile, his mega hit "Bad Guy" earned him another grand prize, as he was announced as the winner of the Record of the Year.
Surprised, Billie didn't think her record album should win the Album of the Year because, in her opinion, Ariana GrandeThe "Thanks U, Next" was more deserving. "Can I think that Ariana deserves this?" she said during her acceptance speech. Meanwhile, Finneas said: "We didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We don't think it would win anything." He added: "We stand here confused and grateful."
In addition to becoming the youngest artist to win the four main awards at the Grammys, she became the first female artist to win the four main categories in a single night. Meanwhile, "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" He also caught Best Engineering Album, Non-Classic and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Other musicians who took home multiple awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards included Lizzo, Lil Nas X Y Lady Gaga. In addition to Pop Solo Performance, Lizzo won the Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome" and the Best Contemporary Urban Album for "Cuz I Love You." "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas, on the other hand, earned him the Best Pop Duo / Performance Group and the Best Music Video. As for GaGa, his contribution to "A star has been born"The soundtrack won its awards for Best Soundtrack Compiled for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Winners of the 2020 Grammy Awards:
- Album of the year: "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" – Billie eilish
- Record of the year: "Bad Guy" – Billie eilish and Finneas O & # 39; Connell (Billie Eilish)
- Song of the year: "Bad Guy" – Billie eilish and Finneas O & # 39; Connell (Billie Eilish)
- Best new artist: Billie eilish
- Best pop vocal album: "When We All Fall Sleep, Where Do We Go?" – Billie eilish
- Best solo pop performance: "Truth Hurts" – Lizzo
- Best duo / pop group performance: "Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "Look Now" – Elvis Costello and the imposters
- Best dance recording: "Got to Keep Up" – The chemical brothers
- Best dance / electronic album: "No Geography" – The chemical brothers
- Best rock performance: "This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.
- Best rock song: "This Land" – Gary Clark Jr., composers (Gary Clark Jr.)
- Best rock album: "Social Cues" – Cage the elephant
- Best R&B performance: "Come Home" – Anderson .Paak & Andre 3000 a.k.a. Andre Benjamin
- Best traditional R&B interpretation: "Jerome" – Lizzo
- Best R&B song: "Say So" – Pj Morton, composer (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
- Best Urban Contemporary Album: "Cuz I Love You" – Lizzo
- Best rap album: "IGOR" – Tyler the creator
- Best rap performance: "Racks in the Middle" – Nipsey Hussle With. Roddy ricch Y Hit-boy
- Best rap / sung performance: "Superior" – DJ Khaled With. Nipsey Hussle Y John legend
- Best rap song: "A Lot" – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, composers (21 wild With. J Cole)
- Best R&B album: "Ventura" – Anderson .Paak
- Best country solo performance: "Ride Me Back Home" – Willie nelson
- Best duo / country group performance: "Without words" – Dan + Shay
- Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now" – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, composers (Tanya Tucker)
- Best country album: "While I & # 39; m Livin & # 39;" – Tanya Tucker
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "A star has been born"- Lady Gaga Y Bradley Cooper
- Best soundtrack for visual media: "Chernobyl"- Hildur Gudnadottir, composer
- Best song written for visual media: "I'll Never Love Again" – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere, composers (Lady Gaga Y Bradley Cooper)
- Best music video: "Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus
- Best musical movie: "Back home: a Beyonce movie"- Beyonce Knowles