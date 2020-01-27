Grammy 2020: Billie Eilish takes home all the biggest prizes

%MINIFYHTML5a7cf790634512c647667755b6ed3f7611% %MINIFYHTML5a7cf790634512c647667755b6ed3f7612%

In addition to the Best New Artist, the singer takes home the Song and the Disco of the Year for & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; and the Album of the Year for & # 39; When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? & # 39 ;.

Billie eilish She has made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She became the youngest artist to win the four grand prizes at the annual awards event held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.

After his victory in the Song of the Year, Billie was called back to the stage to accept the trophy for Best New Artist and Album of the Year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". Meanwhile, his mega hit "Bad Guy" earned him another grand prize, as he was announced as the winner of the Record of the Year.

Surprised, Billie didn't think her record album should win the Album of the Year because, in her opinion, Ariana GrandeThe "Thanks U, Next" was more deserving. "Can I think that Ariana deserves this?" she said during her acceptance speech. Meanwhile, Finneas said: "We didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We don't think it would win anything." He added: "We stand here confused and grateful."

In addition to becoming the youngest artist to win the four main awards at the Grammys, she became the first female artist to win the four main categories in a single night. Meanwhile, "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" He also caught Best Engineering Album, Non-Classic and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Other musicians who took home multiple awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards included Lizzo, Lil Nas X Y Lady Gaga. In addition to Pop Solo Performance, Lizzo won the Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome" and the Best Contemporary Urban Album for "Cuz I Love You." "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas, on the other hand, earned him the Best Pop Duo / Performance Group and the Best Music Video. As for GaGa, his contribution to "A star has been born"The soundtrack won its awards for Best Soundtrack Compiled for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

