Google’s Black History Month commercial is a success on social media

Roommates, during the Grammy Awards last night, Google started early and debuted its Black History Month commercial, and social media simply can't get enough. With the best that #BlackExcellence has to offer, the commercial demonstrates how essential black people are to American history and culture.

The premise of the ad is to show all the "most,quot; categories searched, which are occupied by black people. The most sought-after guitar solo is Prince from the 1984 movie "Purple Rain,quot;, the most sought-after live performance is Beyoncé's 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, the most sought-after winner of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy , Oscar, Tony) is John Legend and the most wanted poet is Maya Angelou.

However, this not all. Google gives you an idea of ​​even more #BlackExcellence by also presenting the most sought after basketball dump, which is Michael Jordan, the most wanted tennis player, which is, of course, Serena Williams, the most sought-after gymnast Simone Biles and the athlete most searched Lebron James. The black dancer Misty Copeland was also recognized.

As soon as the ad fell, social networks exploded with endless praise for the Google ad, as it shows how much we have achieved and continue to achieve ourselves as black people in virtually every industry in the country.

After the extreme sadness of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant due to a helicopter accident just a few hours earlier, Google's Black History announcement came at the right time to try to bring out some positivity.

