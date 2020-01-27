Get the Lizzo & # 39; s Good as Hell Grammys 2020 beauty look

%MINIFYHTML5b9343c622bf77b70a3b77f428a7ab7111% %MINIFYHTML5b9343c622bf77b70a3b77f428a7ab7112%

Man did Lizzo look good like hell last night, or what?

The singer and winner of the Best Pop Performance award started the 2020 Grammys with the appearance of a cross between an angel and a glamorous Old Hollywood slut, dressed in an impressive dress, diamonds and skins of Atelier Versace.

And oh, that glow! Lizzo always looks bright, but last night was frankly ethereal. Certainly, part of that is granted by God, but some credits should also go to makeup artist Alexx Mayo. What was the inspiration behind its spectacular appearance? "The supreme glamor," Mayo tells E! News exclusively. "We really just wanted Lizzo to look like the best version of herself. I love that we can create iconic statements that resist time."

To begin, Mayo used the Dermaflash Luxe to prepare Lizzo's skin. Why? "Being able to remove any hidden peach fluff and any dead skin that hangs allows the smoothest application of makeup," Mayo explains.

He used a small amount of Preflash on his wet hands and massaged it on his face, rinsed and dried, then turned on the Dermaflash Luxe and used short, feathery strokes all over his face, avoiding his lips, nose and eyelids. After treatment, he massaged a small amount of Postflash on his skin to hydrate and maintain balance.

Next? Skin care! Mayo used Versed, a non-toxic, cruelty-free vegan brand that offers real results at a price that won't make your bank account cry. Do you want proof? Lizzo's pre-Grammy skincare regimen costs only $ 70!

May began with Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk, a three-in-one cleansing milk, make-up remover and moisturizing tonic, followed by The Fix Emergency Eye Mask, which can simulate the appearance of eight hours of sleep. Then he used Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream to nourish Lizzo's skin before adding makeup. Finally, everything, from the neck down, was sprayed with Keep It Supple Body Body Oil, a dry non-sticky, non-greasy and quick-absorbing oil.

As for her makeup, we also obtained the breakdown of the glamorous appearance of Lizzo's red carpet. So, if you want to look like you're 100% that bitch, buy the products that gave Lizzo that shine under!