Get the beauty look Bebe Rexha & # 39; s Boss Babe Grammys 2020

If you thought singer Baby Rexha I was ruling the 2020 Grammy red carpet like a boss babe last night, you were right to read her environment. That was the intention.
His superstar style may have started with the suit he chose to wear for the star-filled occasion, but it also extended to his makeup. Rexha collaborated with Ash K Holm, celebrity makeup artist at Buxom Cosmetics. "Bebe's personality is fun-loving, free-spirited and sometimes wild, and that's what people love about her," shares Holm with E! News exclusively. "We argued that she would be presenting and we talked about her outfit, and we wanted to combine something with that elegant boss atmosphere."
The idea was to keep the appearance fresh and young, but to play with that atmosphere of power that Rexha emits effortlessly. The makeup had to be the same. "We went for a clean and effortless makeup and a hair appearance. It was discreet but timeless. The appearance was a collaboration between the two of us," says Holm.
To achieve the glamorous look of Rexha's red carpet, Holm relied on some of his favorites. "I went for products I use every day like Buxom Cosmetics and Beautyblender," he explains. "It is better to use products that you are familiar with and in which you create for red carpets." Why? It is simple. As Holmes says, "There is no time for mistakes when there are a million cameras in the artist for a great night like the Grammys!"
But even though the intention was to have a minimal makeup look, it came with some challenges. "One would think that it would be easier to do minimal makeup, but in most cases it is not," says Holm. His goal was to keep the skin light and fresh and add a very thin wing lining, which is where the challenge came in.
"Sometimes, an aspect like this can take even longer than a dramatic aspect because you must be very precise and smooth in the application," he explains. So how did she achieve that wing? "With a wet and angled brush, I used Buxom Cosmetics eyeshadow in Unapologetic tone and I wanted to keep the eyeliner very delicate, so I really took my time to apply it. It is very easy for the eyeliner to get thicker when trying to make both sides are uniform, so be patient and take it easy. "
If you ask us, Holm nailed it. Rexha looked awesome last night. And it seems that she and Holm had fun creating the look.
"I like working with someone who takes a risk with his looks and is willing to have fun with him," he says. "Baby is never afraid to use the color and change the makeup style. What I like most about her is that she trusts me with her image. It is very important to build a solid relationship between the artist and the client. If you can establish this with your client, only magic can happen. "
Do you want to participate in some of that magic? You can buy the Buxom Cosmetics items Holm used in Rexha below, and create your own boss look at home! Warning: you can be ready to rule the world once you're done!
Divine Goddess Luminizing Highlighter Palette
Use a wet Beautyblender to prepare the skin with this beautiful highlighting palette, rubbing the high points of the face, including the bridge of the nose, on the cheekbones and temples. Offering three universally flattering tones, this unique gel-to-powder formula offers a radiant and sculpted shine.
Wanderlust primer infusion blush
It's time to add blush! Holm recommends grabbing a spongy brush at an angle and using the Mykonos shade, a peach shade with a satin finish, on the cheek apples. The formula has an infusion of primer and includes hydrating hyaluronic acid among its ingredients, which helps to blend smoothly into the skin and last up to 12 hours of use.
Boss Babe Betty Eyeshadow Palette
Then eyeshadow. Holmes used Buxom's Boss Babe Betty eyeshadow palette to keep the look light and tan with the Cashmere Craving, For Real and Invite Only tones. This palette offers a multitude of different styles thanks to a collection of 12 dazzling neutral tones, from matt to metallic, to get the best out of your eyes. Then he used the Unapologetic eye shadow to create that wing.
Full lip gloss
Simply put, Buxom's lip polish glitters are legendary. Holm used Samantha's tone in the middle of Rexha's lips for the perfect pink and nude finish. This shine offers an intense shine with a unique peptide complex to help define your pout, while vitamins A and E offer moisture and keep you ready for anything the night holds. There is a reason why these glosses are the best sellers!
