Get the beauty look Bebe Rexha & # 39; s Boss Babe Grammys 2020

If you thought singer Baby Rexha I was ruling the 2020 Grammy red carpet like a boss babe last night, you were right to read her environment. That was the intention.

His superstar style may have started with the suit he chose to wear for the star-filled occasion, but it also extended to his makeup. Rexha collaborated with Ash K Holm, celebrity makeup artist at Buxom Cosmetics. "Bebe's personality is fun-loving, free-spirited and sometimes wild, and that's what people love about her," shares Holm with E! News exclusively. "We argued that she would be presenting and we talked about her outfit, and we wanted to combine something with that elegant boss atmosphere."

The idea was to keep the appearance fresh and young, but to play with that atmosphere of power that Rexha emits effortlessly. The makeup had to be the same. "We went for a clean and effortless makeup and a hair appearance. It was discreet but timeless. The appearance was a collaboration between the two of us," says Holm.

To achieve the glamorous look of Rexha's red carpet, Holm relied on some of his favorites. "I went for products I use every day like Buxom Cosmetics and Beautyblender," he explains. "It is better to use products that you are familiar with and in which you create for red carpets." Why? It is simple. As Holmes says, "There is no time for mistakes when there are a million cameras in the artist for a great night like the Grammys!"

But even though the intention was to have a minimal makeup look, it came with some challenges. "One would think that it would be easier to do minimal makeup, but in most cases it is not," says Holm. His goal was to keep the skin light and fresh and add a very thin wing lining, which is where the challenge came in.