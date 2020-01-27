Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool supports Jurgen Klopp's decision to rest the players against Shrewsbury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3ee450a87148dfb523a360da11f758da11% %MINIFYHTML3ee450a87148dfb523a360da11f758da12%

Jurgen Klopp says that Neil Critchley will take over the repetition of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury that is scheduled during the winter holidays





Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to play against his senior players in his FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he supports Jurgen Klopp's decision to play the U23 team against Shrewsbury in his replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Klopp has confirmed that he will not attend the game that falls during the club's winter break, with U23 manager Neil Critchley in charge.

The decision has raised criticism, as Accrington Stanley president Andy Holt asked to be fined Liverpool, but Wijnaldum understands why Klopp has chosen to rest his first team team.

"Since I was in the Premier League, I played the season without winter vacations, but I also know, before arriving in the Premier League, how good it is for a player to rest," said Wijnaldum Sky Sports News.

"After the break, you can go again. Your body is more rested than if you continue, so that's a good thing."

Klopp has accused the FA of not respecting the winter holidays and says that his first team players will not participate in the repetition of his cup against Shrewsbury

"As a player, you want to participate in all the games that exist, but you also have to deal with your body and, sometimes, your body simply says that it is not the right choice."

"You just have to see how the situation is, but if the coach decides that the younger players are going to play the game, then we should accept it."

Wijnaldum's long-term future in Liverpool remains in doubt, and its current contract will expire at the end of next season.

Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he is disappointed that Klopp is not in line for his FA Cup replay, but admits he gives them a better chance to move on to the next round.

The Dutch international insists that he is in no hurry to discuss an extension and says his only goal is to help Liverpool win his first league title in 30 years.

"I'm focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that's the only thing I think about," he said.

"What would I like? It's hard to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We'll see."

When asked if it would be difficult for him to leave Liverpool, Wijnaldum added: "Yes, it's like being at home."