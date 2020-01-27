Gantz does his best to be a third wheel in the White House

WASHINGTON – For Benny Gantz, the leader of the centrist Blue and White Party in Israel, traveled to Washington on Monday to meet with President Trump at the same time that the man he tries to defeat was not exactly a state visit.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel flew a passenger plane rented from El Al to Washington, Gantz, the former Israeli military chief, flew commercial and had a three-hour stopover in Zurich.

While Mr. Netanyahu was staying at Blair House, the presidential guest house for foreign leaders, across the street from the White House, Mr. Gantz's team had to book it at The Jefferson, a hotel half a mile from distance.

Despite the disadvantages of traveling as a member of Parliament, instead of as prime minister, Gantz managed to get the best out of playing the second violin to his opponent. (The two face in their third competition on March 2). And by showing some unexpected political skill in his dealings with the White House, he avoided falling into a political trap that Mr. Netanyahu tried to set him.