Gantz does his best to be a third wheel in the White House

WASHINGTON – For Benny Gantz, the leader of the centrist Blue and White Party in Israel, traveled to Washington on Monday to meet with President Trump at the same time that the man he tries to defeat was not exactly a state visit.
While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel flew a passenger plane rented from El Al to Washington, Gantz, the former Israeli military chief, flew commercial and had a three-hour stopover in Zurich.
While Mr. Netanyahu was staying at Blair House, the presidential guest house for foreign leaders, across the street from the White House, Mr. Gantz's team had to book it at The Jefferson, a hotel half a mile from distance.
Despite the disadvantages of traveling as a member of Parliament, instead of as prime minister, Gantz managed to get the best out of playing the second violin to his opponent. (The two face in their third competition on March 2). And by showing some unexpected political skill in his dealings with the White House, he avoided falling into a political trap that Mr. Netanyahu tried to set him.
Mr. Gantz's political scene was quickly armed after the White House extended an invitation to both men last week, while Vice President Mike Pence visited Jerusalem. The invitation, whose moment was seen as Trump's last attempt to distract himself from the political trial in the Senate, also shook the political landscape in Israel, where Netanyahu and Gantz are locked in a political stalemate.
Gantz immediately accepted the White House invitation. But he reconsidered after seeing Israeli news that Netanyahu was taking the credit for inviting him.
The invitation was seen by Mr. Gantz and his advisors as a political trap. Refusing to go would hurt him politically in a country where Trump is seen overwhelmingly favorable. But accepting it would force him to be a spectator since Netanyahu and Trump participated in bilateral talks. From Friday morning to Saturday night, Gantz and his assistants debated whether he should attend.
But Gantz and his team, who have been working behind the scenes for months with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, and David M. Friedman, the ambassador to Israel, finally landed at a midpoint that saved their faces.
By quietly organizing an individual meeting with Mr. Trump, Mr. Gantz demonstrated cunning out of place for a man who entered politics only a year ago, and whose Appearances without a teleprompter have included enough deer interviews in the headlights that Mr. Netanyahu tried to paint him as "unstable,quot; and more recently made fun of him as a stutterer. The meeting also showed how eager the White House is to show a broad Israeli consensus in favor of its plan.
After Mr. Gantz's aides informed White House officials that they were concerned about the meeting's point of view, Trump officials said they enthusiastically accepted Mr. Gantz's request for an individual meeting with Mr. Trump on Monday.
The meeting remained silent until Saturday night and seemed to surprise Mr. Netanyahu. Then, the prime minister organized his own meeting with Trump on Monday, and finally eclipsed Gantz.
The White House published an official "reading,quot; of Mr. Trump's meeting with Mr. Netanyahu, calling it a "productive meeting,quot; on the peace plan and bilateral affairs, and even briefly allowed the media to enter the Oval Office Mr. Gantz, however, had to publish his meeting on his own.
To top it off, Mr. Netanyahu had scheduled two meetings with Mr. Trump, as well as a joint appearance at the White House on Tuesday when Mr. Trump announces his long-awaited Middle East peace plan.
Instead of a press conference at the White House, Gantz spoke with the media, mostly Israeli journalists, in the narrow lobby of The Jefferson before leaving to take a flight home. In Hebrew, he criticized Mr. Netanyahu, saying that no man could run a country and also go to trial.
However, when he spoke in English, Gantz only praised Trump, described the meeting as "exceptional,quot; and referred to him as a "true and brave friend of the state of Israel."
In fact, the stops that took place for Mr. Gantz were very unusual for an opposition leader.
Both men met in the White House with Trump; Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Mr. Kushner; Mr. Friedman; Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, the national security advisor; Avi Berkowitz, the Middle East peace envoy; and Brian H. Hook, the special envoy for Iran's politics.
"When the president sees an opposition leader, it is not usually an official meeting," said Dennis B. Ross, a Middle East peace negotiator under several presidents, including Barack Obama. "An opposition leader will come in and see the national security adviser, and the president will introduce himself. It is more informal by definition."
In the case of Mr. Gantz, "he cannot be called an equal partner, but he is certainly being treated as a partner," Ross said. "It is clear that the administration gave in to its request that it not simply come and look like support for Mr. Netanyahu."
Certainly there were some advantages of being in Washington as something of the spoiler. On Monday morning, Israeli journalists saw Gantz jogging in front of the White House, looking fit and happy with a black jacket while returning to his hotel.
"It's much harder for the prime minister to go for a run," Ross said. "He suggested he is taking advantage of his time here. They played it intelligently."
By the time of Tuesday's great revelation, Gantz should have returned to Israel and his campaign. It is scheduled to oversee a key procedure regarding Mr. Netanyahu's attempt to obtain parliamentary immunity from prosecution for corruption charges.
Annie Karni reported from Washington and David Halbfinger from Jerusalem.