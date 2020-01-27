Former NBA superstar Charles Oakley talks about Kobe Bryant

The news of Kobe Bryant's death shattered many people in the United States and around the world. Many celebrities have addressed the tragedy so far, and if you check social media, that's all you'll see today all over the place.

Now, The Shade Room has more information and reveals the following:

‘The news of the tragic death of # KobeBryant has shaken so many people who have been inspired by their momentum and success for many years. The former #NBA superstar #CharlesOakley talks about Kobe's passion for basketball, but also about how much he loved music! He even compares Kobe's work ethic with that of #MichaelJordan. Continue to keep the family in your prayers, #Roomies as we remember the late great Kobe Bryant 🙏🏾 (🎥: @wendyshow) #TSRAngelz #ChuckOakley ’writes TSR.

A follower said: "Shock is still the state in which almost everyone is now … love your family while you are still here," and someone else posted this: "God be with families while they find the strength to heal from All this,quot;. 🙏 & # 39;

A fan wrote: "I woke up still in shock, my heart hurts so much for his wife,quot; and someone else said: "Everyone keep your head up and continue to strive every day to achieve greatness."

Another follower said: ‘Mannn, I was born in 2000, and he still inspired me, even with things that had nothing to do with basketball. He did a lot for youth 🖤. I know his death hurt the generation before mine, even worse & # 39; & # 39;

Another follower posted this: “ I feel that if Kobe had released music in today's sensitive generation, people wouldn't even give him a chance and tell him to stick to basketball & # 39; & # 39; because the people of the world today tend to follow the crowd and there are "codes,quot;, rather than having their own opinion. "

This is a really sad day for everyone.



