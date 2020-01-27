For a generation of athletes, Kobe Bryant defined the complete sports experience

%MINIFYHTML2f23d774d113963c631e4529d63f8cb011% %MINIFYHTML2f23d774d113963c631e4529d63f8cb012%

A few hours before Kobe Bryant's premature death, he was eating meat and eggs at a local restaurant.

Between massive and unhealthy brunch bites, my waiter noticed the Jordan 10 he was using, and we started conversation. Former Knicks waiter, the waiter confessed: he had given up the Knicks a long time ago for two factors. One was Michael Jordan's dominance over the 90's Knicks teams. However, the second most important factor was the arrival of Kobe Bryant.

%MINIFYHTML2f23d774d113963c631e4529d63f8cb013% %MINIFYHTML2f23d774d113963c631e4529d63f8cb014%

A time zone difference of three hours and 2,767 miles was quickly reduced at n. 8, or n. 24, if you prefer. The waiter told me that he loved watching Kobe play and that his relentless style on the court caught him instantly.

MORE: The world of sport reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

That was the effect Kobe had on hoop fans everywhere. He was such a charismatic player, so captivating, so dominant that he turned non-believers into fans. But Bryant was not just the face of basketball. It was the perfect embodiment of sports.

Bryant gave us dazzling performances. He gave us fiefs. He gave us wonderful quotes. It was the rare race of professional athletes whose tenacity and heart matched their ability on the court. It was good for a headline a day.

He was a player who fathered a whole generation of professional athletes, 24-hour physical activity enthusiasts and all intermediate to live the "Mamba Mentality." Maybe not in hardwood, but in whatever path you choose to walk.

Kobe's impact was never strictly about being a basketball player, but that is the impact he had on a younger self.

Edison, N.J., where I grew up, is the furthest thing from Los Angeles you can probably find. The monotony, boredom of the suburbs, shopping centers and potholes cannot match anything LA has to offer, including the brightness and glamor of the basketball scene. But it was appropriate that the birthplace of the bulb always had its eyes on the brightest light the NBA had to offer.

Each and every one of us, white children, black children, Hispanic children, Indian children, Pakistani children, Chinese children, Korean children, delight in the beauty of the Kobe game. We all try to replicate it, whether it is a change of direction, outgoing bridges during gym class or shout "Kobe!" by throwing an adhesive note in the trash. (We are all 90 percent shooters when we litter and shout Kobe's name. It's a scientific fact.)

Often, school day conversations on the bus or in the house room began with "Did you see what Kobe did last night?" While Bryant was fodder for television debates and analysis, the lunch tables at Woodrow Wilson Middle School never discussed their efficiency or selfishness. It was always the foolish moves that led him to the top 10 of "SportsCenter,quot; that made us drool because of the athleticism we expected to have after the success of puberty.

MORE: How Kobe turned an "enemy,quot; into a fan

I am almost 29 years old now, and having seen Bryant's career and legacy develop in the way he has done, it is now more evident than when he was a stingy, runny nose child: Bryant was not simply a generational talent of basketball, or the basketball face.

It was the face of memes. He was capable of GIF. It was a lightning rod for debate and speech, even with its undeniable greatness. He was a guy that Knicks fans loved to hate when he fell 61 at Madison Square Garden. It was someone whose hardness you admired when shooting free throws with a broken Achilles or had a finger in the slot to stay in the game. That is why his death has hurt millions around the world, as if it were the loss of a loved one.

But this was not a basketball player who snatched us at his best in his career as a player: he was one of the best in his life, when he had more to give the world than just a brilliant game on the court. It inspired people. He was the older brother of the NBA, and pushed athletes from other sports.

That's why countless sports figures went to Twitter to sing the praises of Bryant: Jamal Adams, Mike Trout, Alex Rodriguez, Lewis Hamilton, the US Women's National Team. UU. Among them. Kobe not only captivated the crowds at the Staples Center. It touched the lives of thousands of professionals around the world, both directly and indirectly, teaching the sports world to nurture the "Mamba mentality,quot;, as we try to imitate in our sweaty gym clothes in the Woodrow Wilson gymnasium.

While it is sad, depressing and downright horrible that Bryant has been taken out of the world so soon, we will always have the memories of what he did on the court, in his successes and failures. But more than all his achievements, what Bryant offered to the world of sport was a vital wisdom: to be passionate, to be undeniable, to be unstoppable, even if his last shot goes around and leaves. I love the game, no matter what.

And that's the best lesson Bryant leaves behind.