Finn Russell: Gregor Townsend says fly-half must prove he is a team player to return | Rugby Union News

Finn Russell's refusal to stop drinking at the team's hotel and his inability to train led him to his omission of the Scotland team.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has revealed that the door is not closed when Finn Russell returns during the Six Nations, but warned that half of the fly must prove that he is a team player.

The 27-year-old was disciplined for a violation of the team's protocol after an incident at the team's hotel on January 19 when he was involved in a drinking session late at night.

Russell turned down an offer to stay at the camp and help Scotland prepare for Saturday's inaugural game at Aviva Stadium against Ireland, instead of playing for his Racing 92 club last weekend.

"The door is open for any player," Townsend said. "Obviously, he is not available not for an injury, he is not available for what happened and there has to be a link to where he would be in terms of whether he would be with the team.

"Are you able to meet the standards expected of a team player and a team player from Scotland? But the focus is so much that we prepare for Ireland that these are questions for a later time."

Gregor Townsend has suggested that Russell could return to Scotland's squad at some point in the Six Nations

Townsend confirmed that he had a "positive,quot; meeting with Russell on Monday night, but the couple has not been in contact since Thursday when the 49-game international left Scotland's camp.

He added: "I had a long meeting with Finn on Monday to discuss all kinds of things.

"First, obviously, the consequences of his actions, of leaving the camp on Sunday night and not being there on Monday, but it was a positive meeting."

"We left that meeting in a really good place and at that time I thought I would return to the camp later that week. It didn't happen and we moved on."

"In terms of where we are now as a team, because we have to prepare for Ireland, that is our focus and we will see after the Irish game what happens."