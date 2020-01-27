Fatal Helicopter Crash by Kobe Bryant: everything we know

The world continues to wobble after the great loss of basketball. Kobe Bryant.

It's only been 24 hours since the world found out about Kobe and his daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant and another seven He died in a fatal helicopter accident. In later moments, new information about the victims and the accident has emerged, even when fans, friends and family struggle to process these deaths.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, they are currently in the process of investigating the accident and its cause, but said they will do so diligently and quickly.

%MINIFYHTML18fbe27539c400edea832041556f952313% %MINIFYHTML18fbe27539c400edea832041556f952314%

To find out everything we know so far, read below.

Who was in the helicopter? In a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, it was confirmed that Kobe and his daughter joined seven others at the time of the accident.

Among the victims are John Altobelli, Orange Coast College baseball coach, his wife Keri And your daughter Alyssa. The Altobelli family leaves their son behind. J.J. and daughter Alexis. In a statement to The Athletic, John's brother Tony Altobelli He shared: "We will miss him, not only on this campus but throughout the state at this level, and even college baseball."