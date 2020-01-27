Fatal Helicopter Crash by Kobe Bryant: everything we know

The world continues to wobble after the great loss of basketball. Kobe Bryant.
It's only been 24 hours since the world found out about Kobe and his daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant and another seven He died in a fatal helicopter accident. In later moments, new information about the victims and the accident has emerged, even when fans, friends and family struggle to process these deaths.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, they are currently in the process of investigating the accident and its cause, but said they will do so diligently and quickly.
To find out everything we know so far, read below.
Who was in the helicopter? In a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, it was confirmed that Kobe and his daughter joined seven others at the time of the accident.
Among the victims are John Altobelli, Orange Coast College baseball coach, his wife Keri And your daughter Alyssa. The Altobelli family leaves their son behind. J.J. and daughter Alexis. In a statement to The Athletic, John's brother Tony Altobelli He shared: "We will miss him, not only on this campus but throughout the state at this level, and even college baseball."
Additionally, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton He died in the accident. Payton was one of Gianna's teammates and his uncle described him as the "sweetest, kindest soul." Andy George. "It is very difficult to believe they are gone," he told the OC registration.
Elsa / Getty Images
Female basketball coach Christina Mauser It also happened on Sunday. As assistant basketball coach, Mauser worked frequently with Bryant and the Mamba Academy. Her husband, Matt mauser He shared on Facebook: "My children and I are devastated. Today we lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter accident. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much."
"It was extraordinary … It was incredibly witty, fun, fun like no one you've ever met," Matt added in an interview with Today& # 39; s Hoda KotbY Savannah Guthrie.
People are also paying their respects to the family of Ara Zobayan, the helicopter pilot. As a pilot he had more than 20 years of experience flying to his credit.
Where were they flying? Sunday morning Kobe attended Church, just before his helicopter took off from Orange County's John Wayne Airport around 9 a.m. and head north to the Kobe Mamba Academy in the Thousand Oaks area, where Gianna and his teammates were to play in the Mamba Cup. According to the The times of L.A., the Mamba Cup is a tournament that highlights the teams of boys and girls from fourth to eighth grade. That afternoon, Gianna, Payton and Alyssa were scheduled to face the Fresna Lady Heat.
Orange Coast College via Twitter
As the helicopter traveled north, it passed over Boyle Heights, before briefly circulating over Glendale due to air traffic control. After briefly surrounding Glendale, the plane continued along I-5 north. Shortly after, the helicopter crashed into a hillside.
What caused the crash ?: According to an aviation source, the sudden shock of the Sikorsky-76 is probably due to dense fog in the area. "In general, crashes due to low visibility are a sudden and rapid shock because they did not see the ground and when they notice that it is too late to move and just hit," explains the source.
It is worth noting that Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the department's Air Support Division landed its helicopters Sunday morning because "the weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying."
However, the Washington Post reports that the pilot was "approved for what is known as special visual flight rules." Essentially, the pilot was approved to fly lower than normally allowed in an attempt to avoid dense fog and see the ground below.
At the moment, the National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to the site and is working in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the exact cause of the accident. They are also working with the help of the FBI, a common practice in circumstances like these.
Who has talked about the crash ?: It seems that everyone, from Hollywood and the sports community, has expressed condolences for the star and the other victims of the accident. Notably, Magic johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Derek Jeter Y Dwyane Wade They have shared their thoughts and prayers following his death.
"Today is one of the saddest days of my life. It seems like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from. It's a nightmare," Wade shared on his Instagram. He added that he idolized the great basketball for much of his career and will continue his legacy in any way possible.
As noted above, friends and family members of the Altobelli, Mauser, Chester and Zobayan families have expressed their gratitude and deep sadness for the Sunday event.
The Bryant family has not yet addressed the death of GiGi and Kobe.
What taxes have been made in Kobe and the honor of others? In the hours and moments after Bryant's death, fans around the world paid their respects in the only way they knew. At the Grammy 2020, there was a moment of silence. Meanwhile, outside, people descended on the Staples Center to create an impromptu altar for the star, while others across the country witnessed national landmarks lit in purple and gold. From Madison Square Garden in New York to the airport and the Los Angeles city hall, there were tributes to the 41-year-old person everywhere.
While Kobe's life will always be remembered and his legacy will continue, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is inducing the deceased athlete to the hall of fame along with the rest of the Class of 2020.
In addition, the EPSN will broadcast Bryant's last game again on Monday, January 27 at 8 p.m.
And on Monday, the Orange Coast College Foundation announced that they had established a Altobelli Family Memorial. Those who wish to donate can do so on the OCC Foundation website.
Have you announced a memorial or funeral service ?: There have been no formal announcements from any of the families affected by the accident.
Out of respect for families and the Lakers, the next game Lakers vs Clippers has been postponed. "The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers 'organization, which deeply regrets the tragic loss of the Lakers' legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the NBA announced.
Our thoughts are with the Bryant, Altobelli, Mauser, Chester and Zobayan families.
%MINIFYHTML18fbe27539c400edea832041556f952315%