Fakir D & # 39; oudairies and Laurina delivered Sandown tickets | Racing news

Fakir D & # 39; oudairies – ticket delivered in Sandown

Fakir D & # 39; oudairies and Laurina are two of the 12 entries for the novice persecution of Betway Scilly Isles in Sandown.

Fakir D & # 39; oudairies of Joseph O & # 39; Brien was enormously impressive in winning his first two starts on Irish fences, including a first-degree success in the persecution of Drinmore novices at Fairyhouse.

The five-year-old boy owned by JP McManus found Notebook too strong in his last appearance at Leopardstown during the holiday period, and although he has two tickets to the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend, connections have also given him the option to run in Britain on Saturday.

Laurina, trained by Willie Mullins, is another potential Irish mugger. An earlier winner in Sandown for obstacles, the high class mare was arrested after bursting a blood vessel in the same race in which Fakir D & # 39; oudairies finished second last month.

The possible local contingent includes Itchy Feet of Olly Murphy, who faces a step forward in the class after dominating two inferior rivals in her pursuit in Leicester. The six-year-old boy delighted his coach in a school session after running in Huntingdon on Friday.

Murphy said: "He jumped right on the straight line of the house (in Huntingdon). He just wanted Gavin Sheehan to sit on him because he couldn't ride him on his first exit on fences, so the school session was ideal.

"All right, he will go through the Scilly Islands. He is a horse that I am eager to run, and stepping forward on the trip will hopefully bring more improvements to him."

"He has only had a run over fences and is now entering a grade one, but at least he has jumped other fences on a racecourse."

"He is a lovely horse that has made me proud. He ran well to finish third in the supreme novices (obstacle) in soft ground, but all his other form is in a better terrain, and I think he is better in that terrain."

Nicky Henderson has entered Champagne Platinum, Precious Cargo and Pym, while Grand Sancy and Midnight Shadow, trained by Sue Smith's Paul Nicholls, are also among the applicants.

Henderson has been the dominant force in the Betway Contenders Hurdle, beating seven previous winners overall, including six of the last nine.

With the three-time winner Buveur D & # 39; Air sidelined by an injury this time, the Seven Barrows driver will rely on the International Hurdle hero Call Me Lord to provide him with a fourth straight victory.

"The plan is to go to the Hurdle Contenders on Saturday. We know he likes the track there, and that he is in good shape," Henderson said.

"It may not be my first choice for the Hurdle Champion, but on the other hand, what has he done wrong? He has won the International and won this and that."

"Buveur D & # 39; Air has used the race as his preparation for the Hurdle Champion, and as it is out of action, we could try to capture the race with this horse."

Call Me Lord will face a maximum of six rivals in the Two Mile Listing event. His possible opponents include Marracudja from Dan Skelton, who could return to the smallest obstacles after receiving a sharp increase in weights to finish third in the Clarence House Chase.