Faf du Plessis says & # 39; nothing malicious & # 39; in the collision of Jos Buttler | Cricket News

Faf du Plessis says there was nothing serious in his collision with Jos Buttler in Johannesburg

The captain of South Africa, Faf Du Plessis, insisted that there was "nothing malicious,quot; in his collision with England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on day four of the Johannesburg Test.

Du Plessis was involved in an exchange with Stuart Broad after being hit in the pads by a shot by Sam Curran and then pushed Buttler's shoulders as he passed.

"I think it's part of my character, I'm always involved in something somewhere in a game," he said after a series in which Buttler, Ben Stokes, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada have received demerit points for verbal outbursts. towards opponents or, in the case of Stokes, a fanatic.

Du Plessis was batting to save the game in Wanderers, but he finally fell by 35 when his team collapsed from 181-2 to 274 to lose the series of four games 3-1 and suffer and the eighth defeat in nine tests.

"I'm trying to show that fight as the team leader, don't stop before the opposition. It's not like I'm looking for her, but if she comes in my way, I won't go back. It just happens.

"I don't think we knew we were touching each other. We were just Broady and I trying with each other."

"I think Jos was just trying to get in between me and try to spread something. There was nothing malicious. He just got a little warm."

England captain Joe Root said the union was "absolute bags."

"There was nothing at all, but because of the things that happened earlier in this series, a great thing will be done," said the winning captain. "Honestly, they were absolute bags.

"I'm not worried at all. He didn't bring it down exactly, right?

In fact, I thought Faf was probably using it as an excuse to get going and participate in a contest. "

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4.