FA Cup: Wayne Rooney Derby could play Man Utd; Chelsea receives Shrewsbury or Liverpool | Soccer news

Holders Man City travels to Sheffield on Wednesday; Portsmouth host Arsenal
Last update: 01/27/20 11:53 pm
Wayne Rooney could face former Manchester United club in the fifth round of the FA Cup if Derby beats Northampton in his replay, while Chelsea will host Liverpool or Shrewsbury.
The Rams will host Northampton on February 4 after a 0-0 draw in the first game, and will welcome the 12-time United winners to Pride Park if they win.
Liverpool's replay with Shrewsbury will also take place on February 4 and Jurgen Klopp has already promised to play "children,quot; in Anfield.
If Liverpool's youth fire their opponents from League One, they will face their Chelsea rivals in a repeat of the 2012 FA Cup final.
Manchester City, which won the trophy last year with a 6-0 beating over Watford, will travel next to the Sheffield Championship on Wednesday.
Arsenal will play against the 2008 Portsmouth winners in Fratton Park after beating Bournemouth 2-1 on Monday night.
Tottenham or Southampton, who face a repetition in North London, will receive Norwich, while Leicester will receive Coventry or Birmingham.
West Brom championship leaders have received a draw at home against the winners of the Newcastle and Oxford replay, while Reading or Cardiff will host Sheffield United.
The matches of the fifth round will be held in the week starting Monday, March 2. The FA will eliminate the repetitions if any of the games of the fifth round takes place as part of its commitment to a winter break in February for the Premier League teams.
Draw of the fifth round of the FA Cup in its entirety
Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City
Reading / Cardiff vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Shrewsbury / Liverpool
West Brom vs Newcastle / Oxford
Leicester vs Coventry / Birmingham
Northampton / Derby vs Manchester United
Southampton / Tottenham vs Norwich
Portsmouth vs Arsenal
FA Cup key dates
Fifth round: March 2-5
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 21
Semifinal: Saturday April 18/19
Final: Saturday May 23
