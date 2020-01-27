EXCLUSIVE: R,amp;B singer Khalid saw how he got cozy with Lil Nas X!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
MTO News has just received some juicy tea from the Grammy Awards. There are more and more whispers that rap star Lil Nas X has something to do with R,amp;B singer Khalid.

If the rumors are true … We could be looking at the first SUPER gay black COUPLE.

But first things first. While Lil Nas X has come out as gay, Khalid has not. And it is not at all clear that he is interested in romantic relationships with men. The R,amp;B singer has been notoriously private about his personal life. And he has never talked about his sexuality.

There is some speculation around the industry, however, that Khalid can be bisexual.

