Exclusive: Here's why Dharma Productions has entered a dark phase today

Dharma Productions & # 39; is one of Bollywood's best known producers. Headed by Karan Johar, he has been behind several success stories. Dharma has great films scheduled this year, including Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Takht and Dostana 2. However, this morning the producer's social media pages saw a dramatic change. Followed by millions of fans around the world, the pages had black boards published one after another. Naturally, he left everyone baffled.

We at Filmfare have the internal history. According to our sources, Dharma Productions will debut in the horror genre with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship for the first time. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, the film is directed by the debut director, Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The source added that tomorrow will be the "big revelation,quot; regarding the project. It will not be a trailer or a poster, it will be something that is not well defined. Well, that has only doubled the suspense around the movie. It's not like that?