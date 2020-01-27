Enter Stormi Webster's themed second birthday party with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

%MINIFYHTML96eda4476d4191f91d4c322e20bd015111% %MINIFYHTML96eda4476d4191f91d4c322e20bd015112%

Just a few days after Kylie Jenner launched the Stormi Collection, a butterfly-themed makeup collection in honor of her daughter, Kylie Jenner met with Travis Scott for Stormi's second birthday party using the same theme. There seems to be many celebrations underway for Stormi, which actually turns 2 on February 1, 2020. It is said that there may be an additional celebration planned by Travis Scott!

What Stormi enjoyed was a celebration in the backyard with butterflies in abundance. Videos and photos of the backyard celebration have gone viral and include Stormi preparing for the event while touring and touring with a pink dress adorned with white butterflies. The little princess was enjoying her day while her cousins ​​were present.

Stormi was with her cousin True Thompson, in the courtyard of the playhouse that her grandmother Kris Jenner gave her for Christmas.

Even Dream Kardashian was seen at the party. If he doesn't know, Rob Kardashian is looking for the sole custody of Little Dream and although there are many struggles between Rob and Blac Chyna, Dream seemed to not realize everything while playing with his cousins ​​and had a great time. .

You can watch a video that includes images of Travis Scott pushing Stormi Webster on a swing in the next video player.

Khloe Kardashian also shared photos and videos of the party. In their video clips, you can see Stormi, True and Dream Kardashian working together on their art projects. True seems to be a very affectionate girl who is always bathing her cousins ​​with love. You can even see Chicago West with fairy wings while talking to Stormi, who is busy with a golden glow.

Stormi looked like a princess and was spinning in a pretty pink dress that was adorned with white butterflies, while Chicago wore a fur shawl along with pink fairy wings. True Thompson wore a beautiful purple tulle dress.

The party design was excellent and the kids had lots of snacks to enjoy, including cute hot dogs in butterfly buns with small cups of tomato sauce. You can see more photos that Kylie Jenner shared below.

What do you think of the butterfly party in Stormi Webster's backyard?

It has been reported that Travis Scott is planning another party that will beat last year's Stormi World! Stay tuned!



