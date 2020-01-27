Enter Shay Mitchell & # 39; s Glam Los Angeles Home

Jenna Peffley Photography
Shay mitchell He is giving his fans a tour of his luxurious home.
It's been about four years since the pretty Little Liars alum moved to the Mediterranean-inspired residence, which is located in Los Angeles. The house, built in the 1920s, has really been a place where Mitchell has experienced many changes in life. The 32-year-old woman recently had to redecorate her guest room to make it a nursery for her daughter, Atlaswhom he welcomed with boyfriend Babel Mate in October.
In a new feature with Architectural summaryMitchell takes cameras to her home, where she and the interior designer Chad Wood spill secrets about the abode.
"To be honest, I feel that a lot of people say they sometimes go through many different designers, and then you're in a house that doesn't feel like it's yours." Doll face The actress tells him at the exit. "Now, I feel like me, and it has been very nice to be in it."
To make the space feel more like a home, Mitchell recruited her best friend and celebrity stylist, Wood, to help her redecorate.
"Chad realized that I went to the light wood furniture, so it forced me to change the floors," Mitchell explains. "This really set the tone for everything else in the house. The best thing I did with the house was to change the floors, but maybe not two months before having a child!"
In the video, Mitchell and Wood take viewers to the nursery room, which had the "biggest makeover."
"It was my garbage room … it was a fake guest room," Mitchell shares.
Wood also notes that they started changing the image of the house with the nursery.
"However, this room did open it," says Wood. "We start with this room."
Best friends also admit that they redecorated a bit at Mitchell's house a few hours earlier. AD Came the cameras.
Watch the video above to take a tour of Mitchell's house! And be sure to look to the end for a special guest!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.