Enter Shay Mitchell & # 39; s Glam Los Angeles Home

Shay mitchell He is giving his fans a tour of his luxurious home.

It's been about four years since the pretty Little Liars alum moved to the Mediterranean-inspired residence, which is located in Los Angeles. The house, built in the 1920s, has really been a place where Mitchell has experienced many changes in life. The 32-year-old woman recently had to redecorate her guest room to make it a nursery for her daughter, Atlaswhom he welcomed with boyfriend Babel Mate in October.

In a new feature with Architectural summaryMitchell takes cameras to her home, where she and the interior designer Chad Wood spill secrets about the abode.

"To be honest, I feel that a lot of people say they sometimes go through many different designers, and then you're in a house that doesn't feel like it's yours." Doll face The actress tells him at the exit. "Now, I feel like me, and it has been very nice to be in it."